Aurora borealis captured in night skies across Washington

The aurora borealis was on display across Washington Thursday night, brought on by a geomagnetic storm described by the NOAA as “stronger than anticipated.”

Although the aurora was hidden behind clouds for much of Western Washington, parts of the region were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a display that spanned the entire state.

That includes Skunk Bay Weather’s cameras near Hansville, WA, as well as the National Weather Service’s Spokane office.

Tonight’s aurora is STUNNING! Spokane won’t have clear skies for much longer, so now’s your chance to get out and see the lights 🙂 pic.twitter.com/IkDaNjGkUK — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 24, 2023