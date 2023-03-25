Close
LOCAL NEWS

Aurora borealis captured in night skies across Washington

Mar 24, 2023, 5:18 PM
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
The aurora borealis was on display across Washington Thursday night, brought on by a geomagnetic storm described by the NOAA as “stronger than anticipated.”

Although the aurora was hidden behind clouds for much of Western Washington, parts of the region were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a display that spanned the entire state.

That includes Skunk Bay Weather’s cameras near Hansville, WA, as well as the National Weather Service’s Spokane office.

 

