Police: Infant grazed by bullet after shooting in Lakewood

An infant was grazed by a bullet and hit by broken glass after a shooting Friday night in Lakewood.

Lakewood Police responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Gravelly Lake Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The infant was taken to Mary Bridge Hospital and police weren’t sure if the infant or the family was the target. Police say the infant suffered minor injuries.

Gravelly Lake Dr has been reopened. There is no threat to the citizens. One minor injury was sustained during the shooting. Detectives are working on the incident. — Lakewood (WA) Police (@LakewoodPD) March 25, 2023

There is currently no information on the suspect.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

