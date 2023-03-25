Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2 dead in rail car; human smuggling investigation indicated

Mar 25, 2023, 12:16 PM
Officials investigate the scene where migrants were found trapped in a train car, Friday, March 24,...
Officials investigate the scene where migrants were found trapped in a train car, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Uvalde, Texas. Union Pacific railroad said in a statement that the people were found in two cars on the train traveling east from Eagle Pass bound for San Antonio. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Two people found dead in a railroad car in south Texas were Honduran men, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Saturday, indicating it was investigating the case as possible human smuggling.

“We will continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for the health and safety of those smuggled,” department spokesperson Nina Pruneda said in the statement.

Pruneda declined to comment beyond the statement, which said the investigation is ongoing but did not say whether any of the migrants were in custody.

The two dead were among 17 people — 15 men and two women — found Friday in what Union Pacific railroad said were two rail cars near Knippa, Texas, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of San Antonio and less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the U.S. border with Mexico, according to Pruneda’s statement.

Union Pacific said in a statement Saturday that it is working with authorities to determine what happened and how the migrants boarded the train. The statement said the company is “deeply saddened” by the loss of life.

“Safety is our focus, and we have strict policies in place to prevent unauthorized access of our trains,” the statement from company spokesperson Robynn Tysver said.

Four of the survivors found in the cars were taken to hospitals, Pruneda said. Their nationalities and conditions were not released.

University Health in San Antonio tweeted that two male survivors were in critical condition Saturday.

Spokesperson Leigh Strope from Christus Health in San Antonio said one survivor was hospitalized there in undisclosed condition.

Officials at other hospitals in the area either had no patients from the train or did not respond to messages seeking comment Saturday.

Uvalde police Chief Daniel Rodriguez had said dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:50 p.m. Friday from an unknown person seeking help for “numerous undocumented immigrants ‘suffocating’ inside of a train car.”

Rodriguez told local media it was believed the call came from inside one of the two rail cars where the migrants were found, a shipping container where the two dead men were found and a freight car.

A suspected cause of the deaths has not been released. Highs in the area neared 90 F (32 C), and shipping containers often get much hotter than the surrounding temperature.

Last summer, more than 50 migrants died after dozens of people were found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer that had been abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. The tragedy was the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode on America’s southern border, which led to officials vowing to step up policing efforts.

Migrants routinely travel through Uvalde, leading to high-speed vehicle pursuits that put schools in the area on lockdown. After the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde last May, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, Texas lawmakers concluded in a report that the frequency of the lockdowns may have led to a “diminished sense of vigilance” about security.

On the other side of Texas, a 17-year-old was charged Friday with kidnapping two migrants whose rescue this week from a Houston hotel by FBI agents ended in gunfire that killed another suspect.

The migrants were stopped on a highway northwest of Houston on Saturday and were forced into another vehicle by the kidnappers, according to a prosecutor. Officials have said little about what happened between then and Thursday morning, when the FBI says its agents rescued two migrants following the shooting in north Houston.

National News

Associated Press

Mourners gather for American killed by cartel on Mexico trip

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) — Photos of a peewee football player flashed across a slideshow. The image of a smiling young man adorned memorial T-shirts. But the body of the American gunned down three weeks ago by the Gulf cartel in Mexico was kept shielded from funeral-goers. Over 100 people gathered Saturday to remember Shaeed […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-Navy swimmer tried to drown security guard, officials say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Navy rescue swimmer is charged with attempted murder after Florida authorities say he almost drowned a security guard in a condominium’s swimming pool. Okaloosa County sheriff’s investigators say late Friday the security guard told Seth Beavers, 33, of Mount Sterling, Illinois, that the pool at the Panhandle […]
15 hours ago
William Barnes talks about the damage to his property on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Silver City, M...
Associated Press

After tornado, harrowing tales of survival in Mississippi

SILVER CITY, Miss. (AP) — Nothing remained of William Barnes’ home in the tiny western Mississippi town of Silver City after a killer tornado tore it off its foundations. He stood in disbelief Saturday as he surveyed the lot where he’d lived for 20 years, twisted debris of cinder blocks and mangled wood siding scattered […]
15 hours ago
Throngs of actors portraying protesters, some in make-up, gather outside a courthouse for the filmi...
Associated Press

Protests erupt in NYC — not for Trump but for ‘The Joker’

NEW YORK (AP) — Throngs of protesters gathered at the courthouse steps, chanting for freedom for their embattled hero. Police kept watch as passions flared and voices roared. Squad cars and television trucks encircled the commotion. It’s a scene New York City authorities have been bracing for as prosecutors consider an indictment against former President […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43. “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Webber said in a statement emailed […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Weather service: Mississippi tornadoes deadliest since 2011

With at least 23 people dead, tornadoes that ravaged parts of Mississippi and the Deep South overnight were the deadliest in the state in more than a decade, according to National Weather Service records. By comparison, 31 people died in Mississippi in April 2011 during tornadoes that tore through several states, mostly in the southeastern […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
2 dead in rail car; human smuggling investigation indicated