Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Protests erupt in NYC — not for Trump but for ‘The Joker’

Mar 25, 2023, 1:16 PM
Throngs of actors portraying protesters, some in make-up, gather outside a courthouse for the filmi...
Throngs of actors portraying protesters, some in make-up, gather outside a courthouse for the filming of a scene in the "Joker" movie sequel in New York, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Production crews had to wrestle with the possibility that filming could be disrupted by real-life protests over the Trump case, none of which have materialized so far. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Throngs of protesters gathered at the courthouse steps, chanting for freedom for their embattled hero. Police kept watch as passions flared and voices roared. Squad cars and television trucks encircled the commotion.

It’s a scene New York City authorities have been bracing for as prosecutors consider an indictment against former President Donald Trump, who has invited followers to rally on his behalf. But on Saturday, it was just a movie shoot — for the “Joker” sequel to be precise.

The roars faded and the crowds dispersed — on command — when the director yelled, “Cut!”

The New York City shoot for the upcoming “Joker” sequel had been planned for months; but in recent days, production crews wrestled with the possibility that filming could be disrupted by real-life protests over the Trump case — none of which have so far materialized.

In the end, film workers forged ahead, said Leo Maniscalchi, a production assistant, who was taking a break at a nearby coffee house.

“They needed to do what they needed to get this done,” he said.

In the film, the Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix, inspires protests against Gotham’s elites.

In real life, Trump has inspired protests, too. In recent weeks, the former president has called on his supporters to protest what he said was an impending indictment accusing him of paying $130,000 to buy the silence of porn actor Stormy Daniels.

“They can’t stop production for anything, really,” Maniscalchi said. “The scene didn’t call for rain, but we’re still out here.”

For the past week, crowds — mostly news media — have been staking out another courthouse up the street from filming. Earlier in the week, a band of young Republicans staged a protest but its numbers were dwarfed by a crush of journalists. A rumored caravan of Trump adherents also did not take place, neither did a march dozens of blocks from the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue to the Manhattan courthouse in the lower city.

When we last saw the Joker, he was running down the halls of a mental asylum with Frank Sinatra singing “That’s Life.”

In the sequel, called “Joker: Folie à Deux,” Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn, his love interest. Fittingly, the new move, expected to be released late next year, is being billed as a musical.

Siris Pagan, 30, arrived in lower Manhattan with his friend, Marissa Perez, to watch the filming.

“When some of the shots were being filmed, we started hearing loud chanting in the background and everybody was just turning around,” Pagan said.

Just a block away, both sides of the abortion issue were competing for attention.

He thought it might have been part of the movie, but soon realized: “Oh, no, it’s a whole different thing going on.”

Reality and make-believe were suddenly colliding, he said.

Jaymie Robinson, a 24-year-old extra from Newark, New Jersey, recounted how she heard one bystander who seemed confused about whether she was part of a real protest. The cameras and phony police cars — and signs saying “Free the Joker” — should have been a dead giveaway, she said.

Laurie Allard, who was visiting from Montreal, Canada, came upon the outdoor movie set while touring downtown Manhattan and initially didn’t know it was related to filming.

She was vaguely familiar with the Trump case — and knew it was happening nearby. So when she saw the throngs, she was a bit startled.

“I didn’t want to be trapped in a protest or something … if there’s one happening,” Allard said.

National News

Associated Press

Mourners gather for American killed by cartel on Mexico trip

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) — Photos of a peewee football player flashed across a slideshow. The image of a smiling young man adorned memorial T-shirts. But the body of the American gunned down three weeks ago by the Gulf cartel in Mexico was kept shielded from funeral-goers. Over 100 people gathered Saturday to remember Shaeed […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-Navy swimmer tried to drown security guard, officials say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Navy rescue swimmer is charged with attempted murder after Florida authorities say he almost drowned a security guard in a condominium’s swimming pool. Okaloosa County sheriff’s investigators say late Friday the security guard told Seth Beavers, 33, of Mount Sterling, Illinois, that the pool at the Panhandle […]
16 hours ago
William Barnes talks about the damage to his property on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Silver City, M...
Associated Press

After tornado, harrowing tales of survival in Mississippi

SILVER CITY, Miss. (AP) — Nothing remained of William Barnes’ home in the tiny western Mississippi town of Silver City after a killer tornado tore it off its foundations. He stood in disbelief Saturday as he surveyed the lot where he’d lived for 20 years, twisted debris of cinder blocks and mangled wood siding scattered […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43. “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Webber said in a statement emailed […]
16 hours ago
Officials investigate the scene where migrants were found trapped in a train car, Friday, March 24,...
Associated Press

2 dead in rail car; human smuggling investigation indicated

Two people found dead in a railroad car in south Texas were Honduran men, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Saturday, indicating it was investigating the case as possible human smuggling. “We will continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Weather service: Mississippi tornadoes deadliest since 2011

With at least 23 people dead, tornadoes that ravaged parts of Mississippi and the Deep South overnight were the deadliest in the state in more than a decade, according to National Weather Service records. By comparison, 31 people died in Mississippi in April 2011 during tornadoes that tore through several states, mostly in the southeastern […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Protests erupt in NYC — not for Trump but for ‘The Joker’