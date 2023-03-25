Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in Tacoma

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found dead Saturday morning along South Tacoma Way, west of the Interstate 705 interchange.

Detectives responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. to a man on the ground with signs of head wounds.

Medics declared the 58-year-old man dead at the scene. Tacoma Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

At 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a male w/ signs of physical trauma in the tree line, 400 block of S. Tacoma Wy. TFD declared the adult male deceased on scene. This is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives & crime scene technicians are responding. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/NjwxErzDFA — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 25, 2023

Crime scene technicians are combing the area for evidence.

Tacoma Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.