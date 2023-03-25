Close
LOCAL NEWS

Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in Tacoma

Mar 25, 2023, 3:20 PM
A man was found dead Saturday morning near South Tacoma Way, according to Tacoma Police. (KIRO 7 News)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found dead Saturday morning along South Tacoma Way, west of the Interstate 705 interchange.

Detectives responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. to a man on the ground with signs of head wounds.

Tacoma homicide adds to deadliest year on record

Medics declared the 58-year-old man dead at the scene. Tacoma Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Crime scene technicians are combing the area for evidence.

Tacoma Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

