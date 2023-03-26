Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

12 injured in apartment floor collapse near university

Mar 26, 2023, 10:50 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — A dozen people were injured in the collapse of a second-story floor inside an apartment complex near a western Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

Seven people were taken to hospitals and five others were treated at the scene after the 11:50 p.m. Saturday collapse at Elm by Traverse Commons about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, state police told the Tribune-Review.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the victims had injuries ranging from serious to minor. He said responding troopers found one person lying in the road and others grouped outside the three-story building reported that a floor inside had collapsed.

“It is unknown exactly how many people were inside the apartment at the time of the floor collapse,” he said. Those still inside were helped out through a broken first-floor window, which caused many of the injuries. Fire rescuers searched the building, which has been secured by the management.

Greenfield said its unclear how many of those involved were university students or guests visiting during what has been dubbed “IUPatty’s weekend,” a delayed St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

University spokesperson Michelle Fryling said officials are offering help including short-term housing to those affected who are not students.

The off-campus festivities have taken place in Indiana for years and have sometimes caused problems. In 2014, police responded to dozens of calls amid crowded borough streets, including hundreds packing one street and getting into brawls that were filmed and later posted online. In 2017, two off-campus shootings were reported.

National News

Associated Press

Adele extends Las Vegas residency, plans concert film

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adele announced Sunday that she’s extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film. Saturday night’s show was the last performance in the British singer’s original “Weekends With Adele” series that covered 34 dates since last November on the […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

4th person found dead in chocolate factory blast; 3 missing

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — A fourth person was confirmed dead and three people remained unaccounted for Sunday, two days after a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory shook a small town in Pennsylvania. West Reading Borough Chief of Police Wayne Holben confirmed the body of a fourth victim was found under debris early Sunday […]
11 hours ago
This image released by Lionsgate shows Keanu Reeves as John Wick in a scene from "John Wick 4." (Mu...
Associated Press

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ comes out blazing with $73.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves assassin series, debuted with a franchise-best $73.5 million at the box office, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Lionsgate film, starring Reeves as the reluctant-but-not-that-reluctant killer John Wick, exceeded both expectations and previous opening weekends in the R-rated franchise. Since […]
11 hours ago
This photo provided by Taylor Legal Team shows Rejon Taylor. Taylor hoped the election of Joe Biden...
Associated Press

Biden’s Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases

CHICAGO (AP) — Rejon Taylor hoped the election of Joe Biden, the first U.S. president to campaign on a pledge to end the death penalty, would mean a more sympathetic look at his claims that racial bias and other trial errors landed him on federal death row in Terre Haute, Indiana. But two years on, […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Veto puts Kentucky in thick of fight over transgender rights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill aimed at transgender health care puts the state in the middle of a national fight, but with more immediate consequences as the state’s looming election offers an early test on the state-by-state assault on gender-affirming care for minors. The veto issued Friday set […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

States’ divisions on abortion widen after Roe overturned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of Tennessee Republicans began this year’s legislative session hoping to add narrow exceptions to one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, armed with the belief that most people — even in conservative Tennessee — reject extremes on the issue. Tennessee law requires doctors to prove in court […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
12 injured in apartment floor collapse near university