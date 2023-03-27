Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mississippi tornado recovery tough for low-income residents

Mar 26, 2023, 10:13 PM
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, ...
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, a day after a massive tornado destroyed the one-story structure where she lived with her two daughters. Berry and her 12-year-old daughter survived in a nearby church during the storm, and her 25-year-old daughter survived in the hard-hit town of Rolling Fork. (AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — A massive tornado obliterated the modest one-story home that Kimberly Berry shared with her two daughters in the Mississippi Delta flatlands, leaving only a foundation and some random belongings — a toppled refrigerator, a dresser and matching nightstand, a bag of Christmas decorations, some clothing.

During the storm Friday, Berry and her 12-year-old daughter huddled and prayed at a nearby church that was barely damaged, while her 25-year-old daughter survived in the hard-hit town of Rolling Fork, some 15 miles (24 kilometers) away.

Berry shook her head as she looked at the remains of their material possessions. She said she’s grateful she and her children are still alive.

“I can get all this back. It’s nothing,” said Berry, 46, who works as a supervisor at a catfish growing and processing operation. “I’m not going to get depressed about it.”

Like many people in this economically struggling area, she faces an uncertain future. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and the majority-Black Delta has long been one of the poorest parts of Mississippi — a place where many people work paycheck to paycheck in jobs tied to agriculture.

Two of the counties walloped by the tornado, Sharkey and Issaquena, are the most sparsely populated in the state, with only a few thousand residents in communities scattered across wide expanses of cotton, corn and soybean fields.

Sharkey’s poverty rate is 35%, and Issaquena’s is 44%, compared to about 19% for Mississippi and under 12% for the entire United States.

“It’s going to be a long road to recovery, trying to rebuild and get over the devastation,” Wayne Williams, who teaches construction skills at a vocational education center in Rolling Fork, said Sunday as people across town hammered blue tarps onto damaged roofs and used chainsaws to cut fallen trees.

The tornado killed 25 and injured dozens in Mississippi. It destroyed many homes and businesses in Rolling Fork and the nearby town of Silver City, leaving mounds of lumber, bricks and twisted metal.

The local housing stock was already tight, and some who lost their homes said they will live with friends of relatives. Mississippi opened more than a half-dozen shelters to temporarily house people displaced by the tornado.

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi early Sunday, making federal funding available to hardest-hit areas.

Berry spent the weekend with friends and family sorting through salvageable items at her destroyed home near a two-lane highway that traverses farm fields. She said she walked to the church before the tornado because her sister called her Friday night and frantically said TV weather forecasters had warned a potentially deadly storm was headed her way. Berry said as the storm rumbled and howled overhead, she tried to ignore the noise.

“That’s the only thing that was stuck in my head was just to pray, pray and cry out to God,” she said Saturday. “I didn’t hear nothing but my own self praying and God answering my prayer. I mean, I can get another house, another furniture. But literally saving my life — I’m thankful.”

Her sister, Dianna Berry, said her own home a few miles away was undamaged. She works at a deer camp, and she said her boss has offered to let Kimberly Berry and her daughters live there for as long as they need.

National News

Associated Press

Little Rock Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (AP) — Police in Arkansas said two separate shootings Sunday night left seven victims including two fatalities in the state capital. The Little Rock Police Department said in a statement posted on Twitter that emergency services received a report at 9:25 p.m. of a shooting. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A […]
2 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow carries two beverages as she walks past Terry Sanderson, the man suing her, after t...
Associated Press

Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 collision at one of the most upscale ski resorts in North America is expected to take the stand on Monday as the closely watched trial goes into its second week in Utah. Attorneys said Friday that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, would […]
2 hours ago
Taowen Le, a Weber State University professor of information systems and technologies, speaks durin...
Associated Press

Amid strained U.S. ties, China finds unlikely friend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — China’s influence policy has blossomed in a surprising place: Utah, a deeply religious and conservative state with few obvious ties to the world’s most powerful communist country. An investigation by the Associated Press has found that China and its U.S.-based advocates spent years building relationships with the state’s officials and […]
2 hours ago
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. The poli...
Associated Press

Deputies accused of shoving guns in mouths of 2 Black men

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Several deputies from a Mississippi sheriff’s department being investigated by the Justice Department for possible civil rights violations have been involved in at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019 that left two dead and another with lasting injuries, an Associated Press investigation found. Two of the men allege […]
2 hours ago
LSU's Angel Reese (10) goes up to shoot over Miami's Kyla Oldacre (44) in the first half of an Elit...
Associated Press

Reese, LSU women push past Miami 54-42 to reach Final Four

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — So much for Kim Mulkey’s timelines and cautioning against expecting too much, too soon at LSU. Two years in, and Mulkey’s return to lead her home-state program already includes another Final Four trip — and dreams of more. Angel Reese had 18 rebounds and LSU returned to the women’s Final Four […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Twitter: Parts of its source code leaked online

NEW YORK (AP) — Some parts of Twitter’s source code — the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs — were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing on Sunday that was first reported by The New York Times. According to the legal document, filed with the U.S. District […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Mississippi tornado recovery tough for low-income residents