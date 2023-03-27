On-street parking rates increase this spring across Seattle

Starting Monday, March 27, some neighborhoods in Seattle will see on-street parking rates will be rising with the Seattle Department of Transportation’s (SDOT) regular seasonal update.

Parking rates are increasing in about two-thirds of places and times and will be changing based on the latest available street parking data collected and analyzed in January.

Pay up! Unpaid Seattle parking, traffic tickets being collected

This is part of the department’s goal of trying to create a system where one or two parking spots will generally be available in order to support businesses and helps drivers find parking without circling the block multiple times.

Rates will be changing in most business districts with paid parking.

The largest parking rate increase is $1.00 per hour, and in general, many rates remain lower than they were before the pandemic, particularly in and around downtown Seattle.

An interactive map is available online with a complete breakdown of what the new parking rates are.

Additional rate adjustments will continue as SDOT analyzes its parking data, and another rate adjustment is expected in the summer.