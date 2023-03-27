Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Family of US couple kidnapped in Haiti pleads for release

Mar 27, 2023, 1:34 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nikese Toussaint was at church, so she didn’t see the text message from her sister.

All she knew at that point was that their brother and his wife, who live in the U.S., had landed safely in Haiti to visit ailing relatives and prepare for Rara, a colorful and boisterous festival born out of the dark days of slavery.

It wasn’t until Toussaint got home and her sister followed up the unread text with a phone call that she learned her warnings had materialized: their brother, an accountant; his wife, a social worker; and another person were snatched off a public bus amid a surge in gang-related kidnappings.

Toussaint took a deep breath. Not again, she thought.

Seventeen years earlier, gangs had kidnapped two of her cousins in the capital of Port-au-Prince. They were eventually released but remain traumatized.

This time, the gang that kidnapped her brother, wife and another person is demanding $200,000 — each.

“How are we ever going to come up with that money?” Toussaint told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday from the U.S.

The kidnapping occurred March 18, and since then, her brother, Jean-Dickens Toussaint, has been allowed to make only two brief calls.

All his family knows is that he and his wife, Abigail Michael Toussaint, are tied up. The phone calls are too brief to find out if they are being given food or water or treated generally well, Nikese Toussaint said.

The couple were on their way to Jean-Dickens Toussaint’s hometown of Leogane, which many Haitians believe organizes the country’s best Rara festival. Three pandemic years had gone by since he last led a Rara band through those streets, and the 33-year-old accountant was excited to resume his role as “colonel.”

Rara is similar to a carnival, with drums, bamboo instruments and metal horns accompanying singers as they parade through the town behind band leaders like Toussaint in an homage to the slave revolution that led Haiti to become the world’s first Black republic.

But the celebration was cut short.

The Toussaints, who are from Tamarac, Florida, never made it to Leogane.

Gangs stopped the public bus they were on as it tried to cross Martissant, considered ground zero for ongoing violence that has worsened since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

The gangs apparently noticed the suitcases in the bus and zeroed in on the couple and the person accompanying them on the trip, Nikese Toussaint said.

The family paid someone they trusted $6,000 to give to the gang, but the money vanished. It’s not unusual for gangs in Haiti to refuse to release kidnapping victims even after they’ve been paid, but Toussaint believes it was a scam.

“That’s when we said, ‘Uh, oh, we have to get help,’” she recalled. “We didn’t know what to do at that point. We don’t want to take any more risks.”

Toussaint said her family is in touch with the FBI, which is helping with the casew

“To the gangs, I want to say, we want our family back. We are not rich over here,” Nikese Toussaint said.

A statement from the U.S. State Department said the agency was aware of reports of two U.S. citizens being kidnapped and was in regular contact with Haitian authorities.

The kidnappings are the latest to target U.S. citizens, although most victims are Haitian, ranging from wealthy business owners to humble street vendors. At least 101 kidnappings were reported in the first two weeks of March alone, with another 208 people killed in gang clashes during that period, according to the U.N.

The ongoing violence in Port-au-Prince and beyond also has displaced at least 160,000 people as warring gangs set fire to neighborhoods in their bid to control more territory.

More than a week has gone by since the Toussaints were kidnapped. Their family is trying to stay strong because the couple have a son who turns 2 on Tuesday.

“We’re trying to smile,” Nikese Toussaint said of their video calls with the boy. “We have to smile with him, and give him love, and at the same time we get a little smile (from him), and that’s when the pain gets a little harder.”

World

Trains are parked near the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. Ger...
Associated Press

Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labor unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members. The 24-hour walkout also affected cargo transport by rail and ship, as workers at the country’s ports and […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

A steel plant ready for war shows hit to Ukraine’s economy

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Flak jackets are piled up at Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal steel plant, and anti-tank traps guard the entrance. Whenever air raid sirens sound — and they go off every day — most workers head to one of the 16 bomb shelters scattered across the sprawling grounds. But some keep working — braving not […]
2 days ago
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou waves as Ma leaves for China, at Taoyuan International Airport...
Associated Press

Taiwan’s former leader Ma begins China visit

TAOYUAN, Taiwan (AP) — Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou departed for a tour of China on Monday, in what he called an attempt to reduce tensions a day after Taiwan lost one of its few remaining diplomatic partners to China. The ex-president is visiting in a private capacity, bringing a delegation of academics and college […]
2 days ago
FILE - Protesters march, with the Pantheon monument in background, during a demonstration in Paris,...
Associated Press

In Macron’s France, streets and fields seethe with protest

PARIS (AP) — A big day has come for French high school student Elisa Fares. At age 17, she is taking part in her first protest. In a country that taught the world about people power with its revolution of 1789 — and a country again seething with anger against its leaders — graduating from […]
2 days ago
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are op...
Associated Press

Most stocks tick up, including a jump for beaten-down banks

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks mostly higher Monday, as battered banks showed more strength, at least for now. The S&P 500 eked out a 0.2% gain after having been up by as much as 0.8%. Banks and energy stocks led the gainers in the benchmark index, outweighing losses in […]
2 days ago
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speak during ...
Associated Press

Florida school uproar leads Italy to invite viewing ‘David’

ROME (AP) — A Florence museum on Sunday invited parents and students from a Florida charter school to view Michelangelo’s “David” in person after the school principal was forced to resign following parental complaints that an image of the nude Renaissance masterpiece was shown to a sixth-grade art class. Florence Mayor Dario Nardella also tweeted […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Family of US couple kidnapped in Haiti pleads for release