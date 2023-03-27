Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Rescued dolphin thrives year after arriving in Florida Keys

Mar 27, 2023, 2:53 PM
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Linda Erb, vice president of animal care an...
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Linda Erb, vice president of animal care and training at Dolphin Research Center in the Florida Keys, greets bottlenose dolphins Ranger, left, and Gypsi, right, at DRC Monday, March 27, 2023, in Marathon, Fla. Ranger, now three years old, was airlifted to the Florida Keys one year ago from Texas, after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park suffering from a respiratory infection and dehydration. He was deemed too young to forage and survive in the wild, and the National Marine Fisheries Service selected DRC as his forever home. Ranger is thriving and socializing with other dolphins at the center. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rescued juvenile dolphin that was airlifted from Texas to the Florida Keys about one year ago is thriving and interacting with other dolphins at a Keys-based marine mammal facility, officials said Monday.

The orphaned male calf dubbed Ranger was discovered in June 2021. He was stranded near Goose Island State Park and suffering from a respiratory infection and dehydration. Rescued near his dead mother, the young bottlenose dolphin was deemed too young to forage and survive in the wild.

The National Marine Fisheries Service chose the Dolphin Research Center in Grassy Key, Florida, as Ranger’s permanent home after he was temporarily cared for at the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi.

“Dolphins are very social; they live in a family, they depend on that family even to learn how to catch fish,” said Linda Erb, the Dolphin Research Center’s vice president of animal care and training. “Without a mom, without a family, this little guy would have starved — he would not have known how to be a wild dolphin.”

Erb said her team’s primary goal has been to make sure that Ranger, now about 3 years old, learned to socialize with other dolphins in a natural lagoon at the center after his release from a necessary five-week quarantine in a medical pool.

“The Ranger that was living in our med pool is a different dolphin than the Ranger living out here now today,” Erb said. “He is fully adapted into the family and has surrogate moms that help take care of him. He has buddies that he plays with.”

National News

Tomasz Kosowski, a local plastic surgeon arrested in the death of missing Largo attorney, Steve Coz...
Associated Press

Police: Blood, video link doctor to lawyer’s disappearance

Investigators have blood, video and other evidence linking a Tampa-area plastic surgeon to the disappearance and presumed death of a lawyer who was representing former colleagues the doctor is suing, prosecutors said in court documents filed Monday. The lawyer’s body has yet to be found, but prosecutors have charged Dr. Tomasz Kosowski with first-degree murder. […]
15 hours ago
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin spea...
Associated Press

Judge: District attorney can’t be co-counsel in Baldwin case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge said Santa Fe’s district attorney shouldn’t serve as co-counsel in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Monday said the district attorney should either lead […]
15 hours ago
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as th...
Associated Press

Mass school shootings kill 175 from Columbine to Nashville

Mass shooters have killed hundreds of people throughout U.S. history in realms like stores, theaters and workplaces, but it is in schools and colleges where the carnage reverberates perhaps most keenly — places filled with children of tender ages, older students aspiring to new heights and the teachers planting the seeds of knowledge, their journeys […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Minnesota suit against e-cigarette maker Juul goes to trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is slated to lead off opening statements expected for Tuesday in his state’s lawsuit against Juul Labs – marking the first time any of the thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker over its alleged marketing to young people is going to play out in a courtroom. […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Family of girl killed by police during Kansas standoff sues

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — The family of a toddler who was fatally shot by a police officer during a standoff last year between her father and law enforcement has filed a federal lawsuit over her death. Kansas authorities have said that 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford was shot by a Joplin, Missouri, police officer during a […]
15 hours ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media during a press conference at Christo...
Associated Press

DeSantis signs bill expanding school voucher program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed legislation to allow all K-12 students in the state to get taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools, continuing a focus on education as he prepares to launch an expected Republican presidential campaign. The law expands Florida’s voucher system by eliminating income eligibility limits on the […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Rescued dolphin thrives year after arriving in Florida Keys