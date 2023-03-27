Man with cartful of stolen goods walks out of Lacey Target store to find officer outside

A man is in jail after he was found with a stolen car containing stolen merchandise over the weekend, according to Lacey Police.

A Lacey Police officer found a stolen car in the parking lot of the Target store. While she was outside with the car, another officer went inside the store to get surveillance video.

Meanwhile, a man inside the store walked out with a shopping cart full of stolen merchandise, according to Lacey Police. When he saw the officer waiting at the stolen car, he ran away but was eventually taken into custody.

Police said the man refused to give his name or any information but told officers that he had just taken fentanyl. He was taken to the hospital, where he identified himself. Police then discovered the suspect is from Federal Way and had a felony arrest warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The man was also on electronic home monitoring but had cut off his ankle monitor, Lacey Police said in a Facebook post.

When officers searched the stolen car, they found more items that had been stolen from Target. Police said the man had stolen items from a Target store in Olympia earlier that day.

The stolen car was recovered and more than $2,000 worth of merchandise was returned to both Target stores.

Once the man was released from the hospital, he was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and felony theft.