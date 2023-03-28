Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Handmade blankets welcome refugees, immigrants to U.S.

Mar 27, 2023, 10:18 PM
Mochozi Bigelegele, left, and Martha Mlebinge, center, both originally from Congo, and Fatuma Husse...
Mochozi Bigelegele, left, and Martha Mlebinge, center, both originally from Congo, and Fatuma Hussein, right, originally from Burundi, hold handmade blankets they picked out at a Welcome Blanket giveaway event on March 21, 2023, in Burlington, Vt. The blankets were made by Vermont and out-of-state crafters as gifts for refugees to welcome them to the community as part of the national Welcome Blanket project. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — “Welcome to the USA,” says a note attached to a hand-crocheted blanket of purple, white and gray stripes.

Hollie Shaner-McRae, of Burlington, who made the blanket as a gift for a refugee, wrote of her great grandparents coming to the United States from Ukraine, Russia and Poland.

One great grandfather was a tailor and the other was a barrel maker, she wrote. “Both were so brave and came to America as teenagers,” she wrote in the note. “I hope you make friends and feel safe here,” Shaner-McRae wrote to whomever would receive the blanket. “Vermont is blessed to have new families arrive and enrich our world.”

The quilt was one of at least 86 artistic blankets that crafters sewed, crocheted and knitted as gifts for refugees and immigrants to make them feel welcomed in their new community in Vermont. The handmade creations were on display at the Heritage Mill Museum in Winooski, Vermont, before they were given away to refugees last week.

The effort is part of the national Welcome Blanket project, which describes itself as a crowd-sourced artistic action supporting refugees settling in the U.S. Los Angeles activist Jayna Zweiman started Welcome Blanket in 2017 in opposition to Donald Trump’s candidacy speeches about building a wall between the United State and Mexico.

As a grandchild of refugees, she grew up with family stories of her grandfather seeing the Statue of Liberty. That monument decades later still made him feel welcomed, she said.

Just as the Statue of Liberty was seen as an inviting symbol for immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Zweiman thought at the time: “What can we do in the 21st century as people are coming through these different ports to welcome them?”

To date, thousands of blankets and notes have been created around the country for exhibits including in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and Winooski, Vermont. The blankets, accompanied with the personal notes from their creators, were then gifted to refugees at events, in welcome boxes, at their new housing or through charity groups.

The project is geared toward refugees — people forced to leave their home or country to escape war, persecution or natural disaster — including Ukrainians who escaped the Russian invasion of their home country. But the blankets have also gone to immigrants.

In Vermont, Aisha Bitini, who is originally from Congo, that she loves the blanket she chose — a soft, crocheted piece made up of large squares of gold, maroon, off-white and gray.

“I’m so blessed to have one of them,” she said, draping it over her shoulder. She picked it out at the blanket giveaway held last week at the Association of Africans Living in Vermont, or AALV.

The note that came with the blanket “feels so special,” Bitini said, adding that she thanks the person who made “this beautiful blanket” and that she will “cherish it forever.”

Kalyan Adhikari, who’s originally from Nepal, said the Vermont project was “such a kind and warm initiative.” He said it makes refugees feel welcome and little bit more like they’re home.

“This makes my heart warm. I can’t thank them enough,” he said of the blanket-makers.

The immigrant-refugee story resonated with Sonia Savoulian, of Los Angeles, when in 2017 then-President Donald Trump imposed a ban on travelers from certain majority-Muslim countries. Her ancestry is Armenian, and her family includes refugees and immigrants. She herself is an immigrant — and she also happens to make things with yarn.

The Welcome Blanket project combines a creative outlet with a product that would help newcomers to the U.S. “feel an embrace, a welcome and an aspiration,” she said. Since making her first Welcome Blankets for an exhibit in Atlanta in 2018, she has made a total of about 50 such blankets.

Zweiman said she hopes the blanket-making for refugees will become an American tradition.

“I want this happening 50 years from now,” she said. “And I want a kid who took part in this, … when the next wave of xenophobia comes, to remember that he had actually physically made something for someone who was coming.”

National News

Mary Cockrell looks at the home of her neighbors, Lonnie and Melissa Pierce, who were killed when a...
Associated Press

High tornado death toll in Mississippi like losing family

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — Lonnie and Melissa Pierce lived a quiet, peaceful life in the Mississippi Delta before a powerful tornado swept up a neighbor’s semi-truck and dropped it onto their brick home like a bomb, killing the married couple. A retired welder, Lonnie Pierce was fond of hunting and bass fishing, friends and […]
22 hours ago
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24, 2021 i...
Associated Press

Georgia bill is latest GOP effort targeting prosecutors

ATLANTA (AP) — A new Georgia commission to discipline and remove wayward prosecutors would be the latest move nationwide to ratchet up oversight on what Republicans see as “woke prosecutors” who aren’t doing enough to fight crime. The Georgia House voted 97-77 on Monday for Senate Bill 92 to create the commission. The Senate later […]
22 hours ago
Associated Press

Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake […]
22 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The...
Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow’s experts to testify in Utah ski crash case

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to call a series of experts and read depositions from her two teenage children on Tuesday in the first full day of the movie star ‘s trial that they have to call witnesses to make their case. Due to the trial’s judge-imposed eight-day clock, Paltrow’s […]
22 hours ago
Ashbey Beasley holds a photo of murder victim Eduardo Uvaldo outside of the Lake County Courthouse ...
Associated Press

Highland Park survivor heads to scene of Nashville shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — The survivor of a mass shooting last July 4th outside Chicago rushed to the scene of the latest such tragedy Monday in Nashville, expressing disbelief that one had occurred again. “Are you freaking kidding me right now?” Ashbey Beasley told the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, in which three children […]
22 hours ago
A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school ...
Associated Press

Doctor decries gun violence after school shooting near miss

A pediatric surgeon who left The Covenant School in Nashville moments before a shooter opened fire, killing six people, says she is horrified by the gun violence that has plagued the U.S. Britney Grayson had just finished regaling children at the small religious grade school about Kenya, where she works on missions, when she drove […]
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Handmade blankets welcome refugees, immigrants to U.S.