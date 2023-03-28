Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Asian shares mostly rise on relief over US bank strength

Mar 27, 2023, 11:41 PM
A currency trader passes by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange ...
A currency trader passes by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors got some relief from worries over troubled U.S. banks with a planned takeover of failed Silicon Valley Bank.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors got some relief from worries over troubled U.S. lenders with a planned takeover of failed Silicon Valley Bank.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% to finish at 27,518.25. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.0% to 7,034.10. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.9% to 2,430.16. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose nearly 1.1% to 19,773.37, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,245.81.

“Asian equities were positive on Tuesday, lifted by mostly higher major indices in the previous session. Receding fears surrounding the banking crisis and surging oil prices led to solid risk-taking flows,” Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said in a report.

Markets have been in turmoil following Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history, earlier this month, and then the third-largest failure, by New York-based Signature Bank.

Investors have been hunting for which banks could be next to fall as the system creaks under the pressure of much higher interest rates.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 eked out a 0.2% gain to 3,977.53 after having been up by as much as 0.8%. Banks and energy stocks led the gainers in the benchmark index, outweighing losses in technology and communications companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to 32,432.08, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%, to 11,768.84, reflecting losses in Google parent Alphabet and other tech companies. Gainers outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock Exchange by nearly 3-1. The S&P and Nasdaq are coming off two straight weekly gains.

failure sparked the industry’s furor earlier this month. As part of the deal, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. agreed to share some of the losses that may arise from some of the loans First Citizens is buying.

Other banks that investors have highlighted as the next potential victims of a debilitating exodus of customers also strengthened.

First Republic Bank jumped 11.8% and PacWest Bancorp rose 3.5%. Most of the focus in the U.S. has been on banks that are below the size of those that are seen as “too big to fail.”

A broader worry has been that all the weakness for banks could cause a pullback in lending to small and midsized businesses across the country. That in turn could lead to less hiring, less growth and a higher risk of a recession. Many economists were already expecting an economic downturn before all the struggles for banks.

The Federal Reserve has pulled its acting like rate hikes on their own, by slowing lending.

Huge, quick swings in expectations for the Fed have caused historic-sized moves in the bond market.

Yields jumped Monday in their latest lunge. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, rose to 3.53% from 3.37% late Friday. It was above 4% earlier this month.

Lower rates can act like steroids for stocks, and technology and other high-growth stocks tend to get a particularly big boost. That has helped the S&P 500, which is dominated by such Big Tech stocks as Apple and Microsoft.

Other areas of the market that don’t benefit from such Big Tech stocks have been weaker. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks, for example, is on track for a 7.6% loss this month versus a 0.2% gain for the S&P 500.

The Russell outgained the broader market Monday, however, adding 1.1%, to 1,753.67.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 5 cents to $72.86 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $3.55 to $72.81 per barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 21 cents to $77.91 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 131.00 Japanese yen from 131.56 yen. The euro cost $1.0816, up from $1.0804.

World

Associated Press

Family of US couple kidnapped in Haiti pleads for release

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nikese Toussaint was at church, so she didn’t see the text message from her sister. All she knew at that point was that their brother and his wife, who live in the U.S., had landed safely in Haiti to visit ailing relatives and prepare for Rara, a colorful and […]
24 hours ago
Trains are parked near the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. Ger...
Associated Press

Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labor unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members. The 24-hour walkout also affected cargo transport by rail and ship, as workers at the country’s ports and […]
24 hours ago
Associated Press

A steel plant ready for war shows hit to Ukraine’s economy

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Flak jackets are piled up at Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal steel plant, and anti-tank traps guard the entrance. Whenever air raid sirens sound — and they go off every day — most workers head to one of the 16 bomb shelters scattered across the sprawling grounds. But some keep working — braving not […]
2 days ago
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou waves as Ma leaves for China, at Taoyuan International Airport...
Associated Press

Taiwan’s former leader Ma begins China visit

TAOYUAN, Taiwan (AP) — Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou departed for a tour of China on Monday, in what he called an attempt to reduce tensions a day after Taiwan lost one of its few remaining diplomatic partners to China. The ex-president is visiting in a private capacity, bringing a delegation of academics and college […]
2 days ago
FILE - Protesters march, with the Pantheon monument in background, during a demonstration in Paris,...
Associated Press

In Macron’s France, streets and fields seethe with protest

PARIS (AP) — A big day has come for French high school student Elisa Fares. At age 17, she is taking part in her first protest. In a country that taught the world about people power with its revolution of 1789 — and a country again seething with anger against its leaders — graduating from […]
2 days ago
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are op...
Associated Press

Asian shares mostly rise on relief over US bank strength

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors got some relief from worries over troubled U.S. banks with a planned takeover of failed Silicon Valley Bank. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.1% to 27,456.98. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1% to 7,036.20. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4% to 2,419.43. Hong Kong’s Hang […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Asian shares mostly rise on relief over US bank strength