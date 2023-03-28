Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Lawmakers vote on Paris Olympic law with surveillance fears

Mar 28, 2023, 1:06 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PARIS (AP) — A proposed French law for the 2024 Paris Olympics that critics contend will open the door for privacy-busting video surveillance technology in France and elsewhere in Europe faces an important hurdle on Tuesday with lawmakers set to vote on it.

The bill would legalize the temporary use of so-called intelligent surveillance systems to safeguard the Paris Games, which run next year from July 26-Aug. 11, and the Paralympics that follow. The systems combine cameras with artificial intelligence software to flag potential security concerns, such as abandoned packages or crowd surges. Human operators would decide whether action is needed.

French authorities insist the surveillance wouldn’t involve facial recognition. Supporters of the bill argue that the technology could help avert disasters like the deadly crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people during Halloween festivities in South Korea in October.

“It’s not about recognizing ‘Mr. X’ in a crowd,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told National Assembly lawmakers last week when they were debating the measures. “It’s about recognizing situations.”

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the draft in January, by 245 votes to 28. If the National Assembly follows suit Tuesday afternoon, the bill is slated for further fine-tuning by assembly members and senators before its final adoption, expected in April.

Digital rights watchdog groups argue that France will violate international human rights law by becoming the first of the European Union’s 27 countries to legalize AI-powered surveillance, even if just temporarily. The bill says the technology can be used on an experimental basis to the end of 2024 to safeguard sporting and cultural events in France that are particularly at risk of being targeted by terror attacks.

The technology’s use “risks permanently transforming France into a dystopian surveillance state” and “will lead to an all-out assault on the rights to privacy, protest, and freedom of assembly and expression,” said Mher Hakobyan, an Amnesty International adviser on AI regulation.

“It has also been well-documented that hostile surveillance technologies are disproportionately used to target marginalized groups, including migrants and Black and brown people,” Hakobyan added.

Even though the draft law says the cameras won’t use facial recognition, they are still liable to scrutinize physical traits including people’s postures, walks and gestures, critics contend. Opponents also are concerned that the technology risks zeroing-in on people who spend a lot of time in public spaces, such as the homeless. The bill also clears the way for the technology’s use with cameras mounted on drones.

During last week’s National Assembly discussions on the bill, opposition lawmaker Sandra Regol argued that it would turn Olympic visitors into “guinea pigs” for AI-powered surveillance.

___

More AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

World

Associated Press

US, Japan reach deal on vital minerals for EV batteries

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States have reached an agreement on trade in critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries, part of an effort to ensure secure supplies of strategically important resources. The deal due to be signed later Tuesday is expected to help electric vehicles using metals processed in Japan qualify for tax […]
4 hours ago
Associated Press

Israel tensions ease as Netanyahu pauses judicial overhaul

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s political factions opposed to embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began setting up negotiating teams Tuesday after he paused a controversial judicial overhaul plan that had set off unprecedented street protests and a spiraling domestic crisis. But compromise seemed elusive and Netanyahu’s legacy was on the line, in a standoff […]
4 hours ago
A phone sits on a paper sheet reading: "I believe in the human beings, today people judges you for ...
Associated Press

Shattered: Catholic community confronts its founder’s lies

ROCCA DI PAPA, Italy (AP) — The findings of an initial expert report were astonishing: One of the 20th century’s revered Catholic leaders, who built an international movement of community care for people with intellectual disabilities, perverted Catholic doctrine about Jesus and Mary to justify his own sexual compulsions and abuse women. The findings of […]
4 hours ago
A currency trader passes by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange ...
Associated Press

Asian shares mostly rise on relief over US bank strength

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors got some relief from worries over troubled U.S. lenders with a planned takeover of failed Silicon Valley Bank. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% to finish at 27,518.25. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.0% to 7,034.10. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.9% to 2,430.16. […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Family of US couple kidnapped in Haiti pleads for release

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nikese Toussaint was at church, so she didn’t see the text message from her sister. All she knew at that point was that their brother and his wife, who live in the U.S., had landed safely in Haiti to visit ailing relatives and prepare for Rara, a colorful and […]
1 day ago
Trains are parked near the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. Ger...
Associated Press

Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labor unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members. The 24-hour walkout also affected cargo transport by rail and ship, as workers at the country’s ports and […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Lawmakers vote on Paris Olympic law with surveillance fears