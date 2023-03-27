Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Woman in Wyoming abortion fire case returning to court

Mar 27, 2023, 3:52 PM
This booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff's Office shows Lorna Roxanne Green, Wednesday, March 23, 2023 in Wheatland, Wyo. Green is charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to an abortion clinic under construction in Casper, Wyoming, on May 25, 2022. The fire heavily damaged the clinic, preventing it from opening as scheduled. (Platte County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Platte County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — She posted on social media about competing in a bike race, losing her pet hedgehog and visiting a butterfly garden but gave no sign of the anti-abortion views investigators say drove her to set fire to a Wyoming abortion clinic.

On Tuesday, Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, is scheduled for a preliminary and detention hearing in Cheyenne before U.S. Magistrate Stephanie Hambrick, who will decide whether Green will head to trial and, if so, stay in jail or go free on bond. Charged with arson, Green, of Casper, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Police in Casper — where the Wellspring Health Access clinic has yet to open since the May 25 fire kept it from opening as planned last summer — arrested Green on March 21. Over the previous nine months, the case had grown cold.

Then, after a $10,000 anonymous donation increased the reward in the case from $5,000 to $15,000 earlier this month, several tipsters came forward, according to investigators.

Some allegedly identified Green and she told U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agent Matthew Wright the clinic was giving her anxiety and nightmares so she decided to burn it, according to Wright’s statement filed in court.

Wright said Green told him about driving from Laramie, where she was living at the time, to break into the clinic with gasoline, which she poured on the floor and lit, according to the statement.

Public records and Green’s Instagram account show no sign of opposition to abortion that may have motivated the crime.

Green was a high school and community college honors student interested in science and math. On Instagram, she posted about a March 14, 2022, party celebrating the number pi — 3.14 — featuring pies and other round treats.

Four days before the fire, Green posted photos of butterflies she said she’d taken at an Ames, Iowa, garden she’d visited with her grandmother.

Then, 10 days after the fire, Green posted about competing in a 60-mile gravel-road bike race outside Sheridan, Wyoming. She finished 185th out of 247 participants, according to the race results.

In September, she posted about losing her pet hedgehog, Hedgie, in her backyard. And in December, she posted a Casper College commercial in which she was an actor. Green has attended Casper College part time for several years and the ad hasn’t been released, according to Christopher Lorenzen, a spokesperson for the community college.

In 2021, Green posted a photo of herself and a sister sitting outside on a car hood, each holding a rifle and a pistol in a pose typical of Wyoming’s many families who like to target shoot and hunt.

Her attorney, Ryan Semerad, declined to comment Monday.

The clinic was scheduled to open last summer as the only facility of its kind in the state, offering women’s health care, family planning and gender-affirming health care in addition to abortion services.

The clinic underwent repairs from the fire and was finally set to open next month, but those plans were thrown into doubt after Gov. Mark Gordon allowed a broad new abortion ban to take effect on Sunday without his signature. On Wednesday, Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens halted enforcement of the ban after a hearing in which abortion-rights supporters said it harms pregnant women and their doctors, and violates the state constitution.

Owens suspended the ban for at least two weeks. Meanwhile, the state’s first-in-the-nation ban on abortion pills remains set to take effect in July but also faces a court challenge.

National News

Families leave a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023 after several child...
Associated Press

What we know about the Nashville Christian school shooting

NASHVILLE (AP) — Six people were killed at a small, private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville on Monday after a shooter opened fire inside the building containing about 200 students, police said. Police received a call about an active shooter at The Covenant School — a Presbyterian school — around 10:15 a.m. Authorities […]
6 hours ago
A man makes a bet at a kiosk in the Borgata casino in Atlantic City NJ on March 19, 2021 at the sta...
Associated Press

New sports wagering code bans college betting partnerships

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. gambling industry is adopting a new responsible marketing code that will ban sports books from partnering with colleges to promote sports wagering, bar payments to college and amateur athletes for using their name, image or likeness, and end the use of the terms “free” or “risk-free” to describe […]
6 hours ago
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Sh...
Associated Press

Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue

Honda is recalling more than 330,000 vehicles because heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increase the risk of a crash. Vehicles included in the recall are 2020-2022 Odyssey, 2020-2022 Passport, 2020-2021 Pilot and 2020-2021 Ridgeline. The National Highway Traffic Safety […]
6 hours ago
New York Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, stands with protesters urging lawmakers to raise New ...
Associated Press

Push in states for $20 minimum wage as inflation persists

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Just years after labor activists persuaded a handful of states to raise their minimum wage to $15 per hour, workers initially thrilled with the pay bump are finding their hard-won gains erased by inflation. New York City resident Anthony Rivera, 20, who sorts packages at a United Parcel Service facility in […]
6 hours ago
FILE - The Tesla company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Co...
Associated Press

US opens investigation into Tesla seat belts coming loose

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into problems with Teslas, this time tied to complaints that the seat belts may not hold people in a crash. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 50,000 Model X SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. […]
6 hours ago
A backpack is seen near evidence markers at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High Sch...
Associated Press

Stolen futures: Baltimore faces uptick in youth violence

BALTIMORE (AP) — Decades after losing her older brother to gun violence, Michelle Hines tried everything to keep her teenage son safe: checking in regularly with his teachers, coordinating extracurricular activities, and most importantly, trying to prevent him from growing up too fast. Despite those efforts, Izaiah Carter was fatally shot earlier this month in […]
6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Woman in Wyoming abortion fire case returning to court