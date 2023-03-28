Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Jesse Jones: Small business owner surprised at half a million charge from Google

Mar 28, 2023, 5:43 AM | Updated: 6:25 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Melissa Mitchell works for a company that helps integrate homes with smart devices, and part of her gig is creating online ads.

She pays Google for those ads with a company credit card until a discovery in March.

“Well, so my available credit limit is $20,000, and my current balance is $500,000,” Melissa said. “I’ve gone $480,000 over my credit limit.”

But how did this happen?

“It does shock me that Bank of America let something go through without any sort of protections in place for their customer,” Melissa said. “Normally, you have a credit limit for a reason.”

Melissa said the company’s Google ads dashboard showed the transaction was only supposed to be $5,000.

“It really just seemed as though the computer had dropped a decimal point when the transaction happened,” she said.

So, what do you do when a small business has a half-million-dollar credit card bill? Contact Google?

“The first interaction that we sent out was literally just an automated response,” Melissa said. “So, to know that my company’s operations were going to be just held frozen for 48 hours before we could even do anything and have no phone call, phone number to call or anything like that. It’s just incredibly frustrating.”

Melissa went to the bank next.

“That started the whole process where they told us that basically, the cards were going to be frozen for 90 days,” she said. “We were not going to be able to use them.”

After one week that was no additional news about any resolution or restitution.

A search of forums of Reddit showed others complaining of similar situations. One said Google Ads charged $50,000 to a client’s credit card on an account with a $500-a-day budget and a $500 billing threshold.

Another post said a client was charged $300,000 instead of $3,000.

Jesse Jones tried to reach out to Google and received the following statement:

“Due to a technical issue last month by a payment processor, a small number of customers were overcharged. We worked with the payment processor to initiate a full refund to the affected customers as quickly as possible; all customers have been refunded. There is no action needed on the customers’ part.”

“I feel like Google probably doesn’t care,” Melissa said. “Even though I know that we spend a lot of money on Google ads, a lot of people spend a lot of money on Google ads. And that’s part of the problem, is that the company is so big that there is no human element to what we’re doing there.”

But then, the accounts were adjusted with no explanation from Google. Or an apology.

“Small businesses really should not have to deal with this because they have enough to worry about in a time of recession,” Melissa said. “They have to worry about keeping their cash flow flush. They have to worry about keeping employee retention high. They have to worry about how they’re going to continue to market when the times are challenging. So the idea of anything taking away from all that focus and being spent on something like billing and banking is incredibly frustrating.”

Local News

derailment...
L.B. Gilbert

Judge: BNSF railroad violated Swinomish tribe agreement after derailment

Cleanup crews at the site of a train derailment in Anacortes report that some of the diesel that leaked has contaminated the groundwater.
9 hours ago
Cash business...
Nicole Jennings

King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash

Many businesses have switched to taking cards only, but a King County Council measure would require some businesses to accept cash payments.
9 hours ago
cruisers...
Sam Campbell

Crash in Georgetown involving SPD cruisers during stolen car recovery

Seattle Police are investigating a collision involving two patrol vehicles in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle.
9 hours ago
sheriff...
Lisa Brooks

King County Sheriff renews Basic Law Enforcement training certification

Patti Cole-Tindall knew when she was appointed to her position by King County Executive Dow Constantine last year that she would need to be re-certified
9 hours ago
Microsoft...
L.B. Gilbert

Microsoft announces another 600 cuts in latest round of regional layoffs

Microsoft announced they would be laying off an additional 559 employees working in Bellevue or Redmond
9 hours ago
budgets...
Associated Press

Washington moves to end child sex abuse lawsuit time limits

People who were sexually abused as children in Washington state may soon be able to bring lawsuits against the state, schools or other institutions for failing to stop the abuse, no matter when it happened.
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Jesse Jones: Small business owner surprised at half a million charge from Google