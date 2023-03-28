Seattle Police find dead body by NB I-5 off-ramp, delays traffic

Update 11:50 a.m.:

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound State Route 522/Lake City Way and Roosevelt Way Northeast has reopened.

Update 10:22 a.m.:

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell is at the scene of the investigation where some people say they were cleaning trash near the off-ramp when they found feet in some brush and realized there was a dead body.

Police are investigating a nearby homeless encampment in the brush, and the medical examiner is on-site.

Knew the person was dead. They tell me they think the person has been dead “for a while” because of visible decomposition. Police have not confirmed who the person is, how or when they died. Officials say road closure is long-term and drivers should make alt routes. — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) March 28, 2023

Original:

A Seattle Police Department investigation is blocking the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to State Route 522, closing the street.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, this is expected to be long-term closure.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

