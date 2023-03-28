Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Police find dead body by NB I-5 off-ramp, delays traffic

Mar 28, 2023, 9:32 AM | Updated: 12:17 pm
i-5...
(Photo from WSDOT)
(Photo from WSDOT)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 11:50 a.m.:

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound State Route 522/Lake City Way and Roosevelt Way Northeast has reopened.

Update 10:22 a.m.:

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell is at the scene of the investigation where some people say they were cleaning trash near the off-ramp when they found feet in some brush and realized there was a dead body.

Police are investigating a nearby homeless encampment in the brush, and the medical examiner is on-site.

Original:

A Seattle Police Department investigation is blocking the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to State Route 522, closing the street.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, this is expected to be long-term closure.

Crash in Georgetown involving SPD cruisers during stolen car recovery

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Sam Campbell contributed to this report

