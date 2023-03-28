LOCAL NEWS
Seattle Police find dead body by NB I-5 off-ramp, delays traffic
Update 11:50 a.m.:
The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound State Route 522/Lake City Way and Roosevelt Way Northeast has reopened.
Update 10:22 a.m.:
KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell is at the scene of the investigation where some people say they were cleaning trash near the off-ramp when they found feet in some brush and realized there was a dead body.
Police are investigating a nearby homeless encampment in the brush, and the medical examiner is on-site.
Knew the person was dead. They tell me they think the person has been dead “for a while” because of visible decomposition.
Police have not confirmed who the person is, how or when they died.
Officials say road closure is long-term and drivers should make alt routes.
Original:
A Seattle Police Department investigation is blocking the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to State Route 522, closing the street.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, this is expected to be long-term closure.
HAPPENING NOW🚨
Due to a @SeattlePD investigation, the northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 522/Lake City Way is closed. This is expected to be a long-term closure. There is no estimated time for reopening the ramp.
Please use alternate routes to get to eastbound SR 522/Lake City Way! pic.twitter.com/A2Ic9ni0uP
There is no estimated time for reopening.
