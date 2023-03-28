Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP Sources: Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury

Mar 28, 2023, 10:44 AM | Updated: 11:16 am
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters before the MockCon event at University Chapel ...
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters before the MockCon event at University Chapel at Washington and Lee University Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Lexington, Va. (Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That’s according to two people familiar with the ruling, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it remains under seal.

The people said, however, that Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump’s supporters violently stormed the building as Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify the vote.

Pence and his attorneys had cited constitutional grounds in challenging the subpoena. They argued that, because he was serving in his capacity as president of the Senate that day, he was protected from being forced to testify under the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which is intended to protect members of Congress from questioning about official legislative acts.

Pence’s team is evaluating whether it will appeal.

The sealed ruling from U.S. District Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg sets up the unprecedented scenario of a former vice president being compelled to give potentially damaging testimony against the president he once served. And it comes as Pence has been inching closer to announcing a run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, which would put him in direct competition with his former boss.

Pence was subpoenaed earlier this year to appear before the grand jury in Washington investigating election interference.

A Justice Department special counsel, Jack Smith, is investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to keep Trump in power. Multiple Trump aides have already appeared before the grand jury, as well as another panel examining Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment.

Pence has spoken extensively about Trump’s pressure campaign urging him to reject President Joe Biden’s victory in the days leading up to Jan. 6, including in his book, “So Help Me God.” Pence, as vice president, had a ceremonial role overseeing the counting of the Electoral College vote, but did not have the power to impact the results.

Pence has said that Trump endangered his family and everyone else who was at the Capitol that day and said history will hold him “accountable.”

___

Colvin reported from New York.

National News

Associated Press

Military members file claims for fuel in Hawaii Navy water

HONOLULU (AP) — A Navy sailor, an Army colonel and an Army major are the first active-duty military members taking the initial step toward suing the U.S. government over jet fuel that contaminated drinking water in Hawaii. Navy Ensign Koda Freeman, Army Col. Jessica Whaley, and Army Maj. Amanda Feindt filed pre-litigation claim forms with […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: March 27 The Washington Post on breaking up human organ monopolies A proposed overhaul of the system that governs how human organs are procured, transported and transplanted in the United States could save many lives — if the Biden administration succeeds in breaking up the […]
11 hours ago
Emanuel AME shooting survivor Polly Sheppard, left, and state Sen. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, right...
Associated Press

Racist massacre survivors urge S Carolina hate crime bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two survivors of a 2015 racist massacre that killed nine of their friends at a Charleston church told a group of state senators Tuesday that South Carolina’s lack of a hate crimes law is an insult to what they suffered through at their Bible study. The survivors said it sends a […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan aimed at resolving tens of thousands of child sexual abuse claim against the Boy Scouts of America. The ruling docketed Tuesday rejects arguments by non-settling insurance companies and attorneys representing dissenting abuse survivors that the […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Abortion rights protesters rally near the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta on May 14, 2022. ...
Associated Press

Georgia high court considers whether abortion law is void

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court is considering whether the state’s restrictive abortion law is void because it violated U.S. Supreme Court precedent that was in effect at the time when it was enacted. A lower court judge last year ruled that the law enacted in 2019 was not valid because it was it was […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Baltimore’s new anti-violence strategy targets drug gangs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore leaders announced criminal indictments Tuesday against 33 people accused of operating a violent drug trafficking organization, saying the prosecution illustrates the continued success of an anti-violence program launched last year in one of America’s most violent cities. Baltimore’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy uses an individualized “focused deterrence” approach to target potential […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
AP Sources: Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury