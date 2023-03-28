Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Cold temps help contain chemicals in North Dakota derailment

Mar 28, 2023, 1:16 PM
This photo provided by Joshua Henderson shows a Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dako...
This photo provided by Joshua Henderson shows a Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota on Sunday, March 26, 2023, which spilled hazardous materials, but local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety. There were no injuries and no fire associated with the derailment, which occurred in a rural area outside Wyndmere, N.D., a town of several hundred people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Fargo. (Joshua Henderson via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Joshua Henderson via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

The cold weather in North Dakota kept chemicals that spilled from a derailed Canadian Pacific train from spreading very far, authorities said.

Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht said Tuesday that with temperatures well below freezing all of the chemicals that leaked remained within about 100 feet of the derailment that happened Sunday night in a rural area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Fargo. The high temperature in the area was forecast to reach only 17 degrees Fahrenheit (-8 degrees Celsius) Tuesday.

“The weather conditions helped a lot,” Lambrecht said.

No injuries or fire were reported in the derailment and no one had to be evacuated in the two nearby farm houses or in the town of Wyndmere a couple miles away. There are no waterways near the derailment.

Lambrecht said that the liquid asphalt and ethylene glycol that spilled from six railcars involved in the derailment mostly hardened and remained on the surface of the ground because of the cold weather. Some propylene gas also leaked from a tank car that was punctured in the crash, but officials were able to patch the leak on that car. He said the liquid asphalt looked like “sheets of black plastic” after it froze.

Officials aren’t yet sure how much of the chemicals spilled, but none of the railcars that leaked spilled all their contents.

A total of 31 of the 70 cars on the train derailed. Canadian Pacific officials have said they believe a broken rail caused the derailment.

The railroad was able to clear the tracks and resume running trains through the area Monday evening, but Canadian Pacific is still working on clearing all the damaged cars from the site.

“It has been a good fast recovery really when you look at it,” Lambrecht said.

The cleanup of the chemicals is expected to take about two weeks. The railroad’s own hazardous materials experts are working with local officials.

Last month’s fiery derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border renewed interest in railroad safety. Federal regulators and members of Congress proposed a number of install about 1,000 more trackside detectors in the wake of that derailment to help spot equipment problems before they could cause future derailments.

National News

Associated Press

Temple’s 1st Black president resigns amid safety concerns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Wingard, the first Black president at Temple University, is resigning after a tumultuous tenure of less than two years and amid a surge of violence that has affected the north Philadelphia campus. The university announced Tuesday evening that the board of trustees had accepted Wingard’s resignation, which takes effect Friday, and […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

No felony charges for masked day care workers scaring kids

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to bring felony charges against four former Mississippi day care workers who were filmed scaring young children while wearing Halloween masks, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said. But the charges were sent to Monroe County Justice Court as misdemeanors and will go before a judge later, […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Arkansas sues TikTok, Meta over privacy, child safety claims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The state of Arkansas sued TikTok and Facebook parent Meta on Tuesday, claiming the social media companies were misleading consumers about the safety of children on their platforms and protections of users’ private data. The state filed two lawsuits against TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance and a third […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Report: Student was landing when 2 small planes collided

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A student pilot was trying to land a small plane at a central Florida airport when it collided with another small plane, sending both aircraft crashing into a lake and killing four people, a preliminary report released Tuesday said. A Piper J-3 Cub seaplane and a Piper PA-28 Cherokee fixed-wing […]
15 hours ago
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate ...
Associated Press

Deadly chocolate factory blast highlights combustion risks

Last week’s fatal blast at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory highlighted the combustibility of food plants in general and chocolate making in particular. The powerful explosion at 75-year-old R.M. Palmer Co. — which makes chocolate eggs, bunnies, bars, coins and other treats — killed seven, sent 10 to the hospital and damaged several other buildings in […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Election Day ballot problems in Pennsylvania county examined

Election Day shortages of the paper needed to run voting machinery caused significant problems in a northeastern Pennsylvania county in November, but the extent of the problem or what caused it are still unclear, witnesses told a congressional committee Tuesday. The three-hour hearing of the U.S. House Administration Committee into events in Luzerne County on […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Cold temps help contain chemicals in North Dakota derailment