Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

N.C. board removes election officials who refused to certify

Mar 28, 2023, 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state elections board on Tuesday removed two local election officials who had refused to certify their county’s 2022 results after officials determined they violated state law.

The state board voted unanimously to dismiss Surry County elections secretary Jerry Forestieri and board member Timothy DeHaan in one of the strongest disciplinary actions taken against local officials across the U.S. who have delayed or refused to certify election results. Controversies over election certification have roiled mostly rural counties across the country as conspiracy theories about voting machines have spread widely among conservatives.

Forestieri and DeHaan had questioned the legitimacy of state election law and court decisions disallowing photo ID checks and voter residency challenges. They falsely claimed in a letter that the vote was “illegal” and “very uncertain.”

“These rulings have stripped the election process of the trustworthiness they were designed to protect,” they wrote. “Since then, the general welfare of the citizens of North Carolina has been damaged by a growing lack of trust in our election process.”

The two circulated the letter during a canvas meeting last fall when county election officials convened to certify the accuracy of the vote count. DeHaan ultimately signed on to certify, while Forestieri did not.

State Board Chair Damon Circosta said Tuesday that county elections officials cannot decline to implement state board directives or court orders they disagree with.

“Those who administer elections must follow the law as it is written, not how they want it to be,” Circosta said.

The North Carolina Supreme Court, which at the time had a Democratic majority, upheld a trial court ruling late last year that declared a 2018 voter ID law unconstitutional and tainted by racial bias. But the high court’s new Republican majority opted to revisit the case earlier this month.

Bob Hall, former executive director of the prominent voting rights group Democracy North Carolina, filed complaints with the state board that prompted the Tuesday hearing. He said the men’s refusal to accept the legitimacy of the state’s election laws directly conflicts with their oath of office and responsibility to exercise their duties according to those laws.

Election conspiracies in recent years have undermined public confidence, led to threats against election workers in North Carolina and other states, and inspired efforts to ban voting machines altogether. They’ve also been used by a small number of local officials across the country to justify refusing to certify election results, as was the case in Surry County.

The ousted county officials had falsely alleged that court rulings gave “protection to felonious voter fraud” and raised the possibility of “election theft.”

Last year, state officials in New Mexico had to obtain a court order to compel officials in Otero County, a conservative community that backed former President Donald Trump with nearly 62% of the vote in 2020, to certify results from their primary election. No commissioners in New Mexico were removed from office for refusing to certify results, according to state election officials.

There is widespread fraud or manipulation of voting equipment in the 2020 or 2022 elections.

Election experts fear that what happened last year could be a preview of what’s to come after the 2024 presidential election should a candidate once again refuse to concede.

Election officials have spent six years shoring up their cybersecurity defenses and adding equipment and testing to ensure election technology is protected. Much of the country now uses paper ballots, which ensures a record can be used to recalculate results should any manipulation or error occur.

Yet this hasn’t stopped the false claims from being spread by Trump and his allies, who continue to travel the country meeting with local officials and holding community forums highlighting election conspiracies.

___

Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

Associated Press writer Christina Cassidy contributed from Atlanta.

National News

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh prepares to speak before the Nebraska Legislature Monday, March 13, 2...
Associated Press

What is the filibuster, and why does it matter in Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A group of lawmakers is continuing this week to filibuster all bills that come before the Nebraska Legislature — even the ones they support — in protest over a bill that would ban gender-affirming treatments for minors. Supporters of that bill say they’re trying to protect children from making body-altering decisions […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-Californian sentenced for child mutilation-sex scheme

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Southern California man who convinced troubled girls as young as 12 to perform masochistic acts and urged one to become his sex slave was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in federal prison. Matthew Christian Locher was “a parent’s worst nightmare,” U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee said during his […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Temple’s 1st Black president resigns amid safety concerns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Wingard, the first Black president at Temple University, is resigning after a tumultuous tenure of less than two years and amid a surge of violence that has affected the north Philadelphia campus. The university announced Tuesday evening that the board of trustees had accepted Wingard’s resignation, which takes effect Friday, and […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

No felony charges for masked day care workers scaring kids

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to bring felony charges against four former Mississippi day care workers who were filmed scaring young children while wearing Halloween masks, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said. But the charges were sent to Monroe County Justice Court as misdemeanors and will go before a judge later, […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Arkansas sues TikTok, Meta over privacy, child safety claims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The state of Arkansas sued TikTok and Facebook parent Meta on Tuesday, claiming the social media companies were misleading consumers about the safety of children on their platforms and protections of users’ private data. The state filed two lawsuits against TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance and a third […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Report: Student was landing when 2 small planes collided

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A student pilot was trying to land a small plane at a central Florida airport when it collided with another small plane, sending both aircraft crashing into a lake and killing four people, a preliminary report released Tuesday said. A Piper J-3 Cub seaplane and a Piper PA-28 Cherokee fixed-wing […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
N.C. board removes election officials who refused to certify