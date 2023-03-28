Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New California gas price law another defeat for oil industry

Mar 28, 2023, 4:53 PM
FILE - A pump jack sits idle in front of palm trees on June 9, 2021, in Signal Hill, Calif. Califor...
FILE - A pump jack sits idle in front of palm trees on June 9, 2021, in Signal Hill, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, is scheduled to sign a new law that would let regulators decide whether to penalize oil companies for making too much money from price spikes at the pump. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It was just a few weeks ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the oil industry the second most powerful force on earth, trailing only Mother Nature in its ability to bend the elements — both physical and political — to its will.

Yet on Tuesday, Newsom plans to sign a new law that gives state regulators the power to penalize oil companies for making too much money, the first of its kind in the country. It’s the type of legislation the oil industry might have crushed in the past. But on Monday, the bill cleared the state Assembly with only one Democrat voting against it.

“When you take on big oil, they usually roll you,” Newsom said Monday after lawmakers passed the bill. “The Legislature had the courage, conviction and the backbone to stand up to big oil.”

The bill is the latest in a string of defeats for the oil industry in California, a state many don’t think of as a fossil fuel powerhouse. But for decades, California was one of the leading oil producers in the United States with a bustling industry that was a key part of the state’s economy. The state is now the nation’s seventh-largest oil producer, according to federal data.

Oil production has been steadily declining since the late 1980s from a combination of exhausting supplies and the state’s changing policy priorities. A state law requires California to be carbon neutral by 2045, meaning the state would remove as many carbon emissions from the atmosphere as it emits. The state’s plan to do so would reduce demand for liquid petroleum by 94% by 2045.

State regulators have banned the sale of most new gas-powered cars in California by 2035. And last year, the state Legislature approved a bill limiting where new oil wells can be drilled, providing buffer zones around homes, schools and other sensitive sites.

The oil industry doesn’t mind a David vs. Goliath comparison “as long as you think we’re David and not Goliath,” Kevin Slagle, spokesperson for the Western States Petroleum Association, said about the industry’s reputation at the state Capitol. “Just look at the results the last couple of years on legislation.”

The association, though, spent $11.7 million lobbying lawmakers in the 2021-2022 legislative session, far more than any other single group. Chevron followed behind it, spending $8.6 million, according to state campaign finance filings. The next closest single spender was the California Teachers Association, at $7.1 million.

Likewise, the industry spent millions on campaign contributions in the 2022 election, supporting both Democrats and Republicans. Nearly one-third of all 120 seats in the Legislature are newly elected members.

Those donations did not always translate to favorable votes. New Assemblymember Esmerelda Soria, a Democrat who represents parts of the Central Valley, was the top beneficiary of money from a Western States Petroleum Association-affiliated committee. Soria voted Monday to support the legislation despite industry opposition.

The only Democrat to vote against the potential oil profits penalty was Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains, whose district includes Kern County, home of the state’s oil industry. Her vote appeared to irk the Newsom administration.

Bains, a family medicine and addiction doctor who was first elected in November, tweeted a picture of the vote, saying: “Stand alone if you must, but always stand for truth.”

Dana Williamson, Newsom’s chief of staff, replied: “Alone and confused you shall likely remain.”

Bains said she voted against the bill because during the height of the gasoline price spike last summer, the Newsom administration and legislative leaders refused to suspend the state’s gas tax. They argued oil companies would not pass along the savings to drivers.

“What’s to stop them from passing on the cost of this new tax with high prices at the pump?” Bains said. “That inconsistency is even more frustrating.”

Though the industry couldn’t stop the legislation, its presence could be felt in the final version, said Chris Micheli, a veteran California lobbyist who represents business clients but was not involved in the oil profits legislation. Newsom initially called for the Legislature to pass a impose a penalty if oil company profits surpassed a certain threshold.

Finally, Newsom and lawmakers agreed to let the California Energy Commission decide, punting the decision to a five-person panel appointed by Newsom with the consent of the state Senate. The bill also creates a new state agency with the power to monitor the petroleum markets, including requiring oil companies to disclose lots of data about their pricing.

“The fact it took them three different substantive proposals to find something that would actually pass the Legislature I think goes to show the continued power and influence of the oil industry in this state,” Micheli said.

Next year, the oil industry will be looking to exert its influence in another arena — public opinion. The industry is challenging a new state law that bans drilling new oil wells nearby homes, schools and other sensitive areas. Voters will decide in 2024 whether to uphold the law.

“The partisan numbers of the two houses of the Legislature have dramatically changed,” Micheli said, referring to Democrats now having total control over state government. “The broader business community is going to have to go to the voters on some issues of public policy.”

National News

Associated Press

2 Alabama police officers shot, suspect in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama police officers are in critical condition after they were shot Tuesday evening by a man who later barricaded himself inside an apartment, city officials said. Deputy Police Chief Michael Johnson told news outlets that a woman called 911 and reported that she had been shot. Officers arriving at the […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Ruling allows some pot dispensary licenses in NY to go ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — New York officials will be able to issue licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries in some parts of the state after an appeals court on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a temporary injunction that had halted them because of a legal challenge. The ruling from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

South Florida airport partially evacuated for security probe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials briefly ordered a partial evacuation of a South Florida airport Tuesday evening as part of a “security-related investigation.” The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. that officials were investigating in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1, which is used primarily by Southwest Airlines. […]
20 hours ago
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate ...
Associated Press

Probe of chocolate factory blast focuses on gas pipeline

Federal safety officials are investigating the role of a natural gas pipeline in a fatal blast at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday. Friday’s powerful explosion at R.M. Palmer Co. killed seven people, sent 10 to the hospital and damaged several other buildings in West Reading, a small town 60 […]
20 hours ago
Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, addresses the House Committee on Judiciary about SB270 at the Arkansas...
Associated Press

Arkansas bathroom bill condemned as too extreme is revamped

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An North Carolina law that was repealed after widespread boycotts was revamped Tuesday following complaints from members of the transgender community and their families that it would criminalize trans people simply for using public restrooms. The House Judiciary Committee endorsed the proposal to allow someone to be charged with misdemeanor […]
20 hours ago
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh prepares to speak before the Nebraska Legislature Monday, March 13, 2...
Associated Press

What is the filibuster, and why does it matter in Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A group of lawmakers is continuing this week to filibuster all bills that come before the Nebraska Legislature — even the ones they support — in protest over a bill that would ban gender-affirming treatments for minors. Supporters of that bill say they’re trying to protect children from making body-altering decisions […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
New California gas price law another defeat for oil industry