Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Another powerful Pacific storm hits soggy, snowy California

Mar 28, 2023, 8:19 AM
An expansive home along 6th Avenue sits in rising floodwaters after levee breaks caused extensive f...
An expansive home along 6th Avenue sits in rising floodwaters after levee breaks caused extensive flooding around Corcoran, Calif., on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Flooding in the lower Central Valley of California has brought back a long-unseen seasonal body of water, Tulare Lake. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful weather system from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into Northern California on Tuesday, bringing more wind, rain and snow to a state battered by months of storms.

Forecasters warned of heavy snow in coastal mountains and the Sierra Nevada, where accumulations up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) were possible, highway chain requirements took effect and a backcountry avalanche warning was issued for the greater Lake Tahoe area.

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to pull a plume of Pacific moisture into California as it tracked south, but the rainfall was not expected to be as intense as the atmospheric rivers that impacted the state in recent weeks.

Sierra Nevada snowpack is more than double normal overall, and nearly triple in the southern Sierra.

Damage since the onslaught began in late December includes buildings crushed by snow, flooding of communities and farm fields and homes threatened by landslides.

Crews on Monday tore down a historic pier in Santa Cruz County that was in danger of collapse. The 500-foot-long (152-meter) wooden pier at Seacliff State Beach was severely damaged by big surf in January. Built in 1930, the pier connected the beach to SS Palo Alto, a grounded Word War I-era steamship known as the “cement ship.”

On the positive side, the storms have brought much-needed water. The state’s two largest reservoirs, Shasta and Oroville, have risen above their historical averages to date after being significantly depleted.

In Southern California, the Metropolitan Water District is bringing water from the north to fill its massive Diamond Valley Lake, a reservoir that had diminished to 60% of capacity after three years of drought. It’s expected to be full again by year’s end.

“Nature gave us a lifeline,” MWD General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said Monday as officials watched water pour into the reservoir.

National News

Associated Press

2 Alabama police officers shot, suspect in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama police officers are in critical condition after they were shot Tuesday evening by a man who later barricaded himself inside an apartment, city officials said. Deputy Police Chief Michael Johnson told news outlets that a woman called 911 and reported that she had been shot. Officers arriving at the […]
21 hours ago
Associated Press

Ruling allows some pot dispensary licenses in NY to go ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — New York officials will be able to issue licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries in some parts of the state after an appeals court on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a temporary injunction that had halted them because of a legal challenge. The ruling from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals […]
21 hours ago
Associated Press

South Florida airport partially evacuated for security probe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials briefly ordered a partial evacuation of a South Florida airport Tuesday evening as part of a “security-related investigation.” The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. that officials were investigating in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1, which is used primarily by Southwest Airlines. […]
21 hours ago
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate ...
Associated Press

Probe of chocolate factory blast focuses on gas pipeline

Federal safety officials are investigating the role of a natural gas pipeline in a fatal blast at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday. Friday’s powerful explosion at R.M. Palmer Co. killed seven people, sent 10 to the hospital and damaged several other buildings in West Reading, a small town 60 […]
21 hours ago
Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, addresses the House Committee on Judiciary about SB270 at the Arkansas...
Associated Press

Arkansas bathroom bill condemned as too extreme is revamped

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An North Carolina law that was repealed after widespread boycotts was revamped Tuesday following complaints from members of the transgender community and their families that it would criminalize trans people simply for using public restrooms. The House Judiciary Committee endorsed the proposal to allow someone to be charged with misdemeanor […]
21 hours ago
FILE - A pump jack sits idle in front of palm trees on June 9, 2021, in Signal Hill, Calif. Califor...
Associated Press

New California gas price law another defeat for oil industry

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It was just a few weeks ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the oil industry the second most powerful force on earth, trailing only Mother Nature in its ability to bend the elements — both physical and political — to its will. Yet on Tuesday, Newsom plans to sign a […]
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Another powerful Pacific storm hits soggy, snowy California