Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ex Starbucks CEO to defend union opposition before Senate

Mar 28, 2023, 2:38 PM
FILE - Howard Schultz, chairman and CEO of Starbucks Coffee Company, speaks at the company's annual...
FILE - Howard Schultz, chairman and CEO of Starbucks Coffee Company, speaks at the company's annual shareholders meeting on March 19, 2014, in Seattle. Schultz will face sharp questioning Wednesday, March 29, 2023, when he appears before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to defend the company's actions during an ongoing unionizing campaign. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will face sharp questioning Wednesday when he appears before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to defend the company’s actions during an ongoing unionizing campaign.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent who has been a vocal supporter of Starbucks labor organizers, has been seeking Schultz’s testimony for months. Schultz had tried to sidestep the hearing, suggesting that others in the company were more deeply involved in the union effort, which Starbucks opposes.

But Sanders had argued that Schultz — a longtime leader who stepped down as interim CEO last week but remains on the company’s board — was instrumental in setting the company’s policies. Under threat of a subpoena, Schultz agreed to testify.

“Let’s be clear. In America, workers have the constitutional right to organize unions and engage in collective bargaining for higher wages and better working conditions,” Sanders said in a statement. “Unfortunately Starbucks, under Mr. Schultz’s leadership, has done everything possible to prevent that from happening.”

At least 293 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late 2021, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the stores, has yet to reach a contract agreement with Starbucks at any of those stores.

Workers say they’re seeking higher pay, more consistent schedules and better benefits. But Starbucks argues that it already provides some of the best pay and benefits in the industry, and says its stores function better when it works directly with employees.

“We have been arranging more than 350 bargaining sessions involving more than 200 sets of negotiations — each relating to a single store — and Starbucks representatives have been physically present at more than 85 sets of negotiations,” Schultz said in his prepared testimony ahead of the hearing. “However, union representatives have improperly demanded multi-store negotiations, delayed or refused to attend meetings, and insisted on unlawful preconditions such as ‘virtual’ bargaining and participation by outside observers, among other things.”

The unionization effort has been contentious. Earlier this month, a federal labor judge found that the company reinstate labor organizers that it fired.

Schultz, who led Starbucks from 1987 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2017, returned as interim CEO last April. Starbucks’ new CEO, Lazman Narasimhan, told The Associated Press that he also believes Starbucks functions better without unions.

“I continue to believe a direct relationship with our partners is the best way forward,” Narasimhan said.

National News

An empty classroom is seen in a school in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, March. 28, 2023...
Associated Press

Palestinian teachers’ strike grows, reflecting deep crisis

AL-AZZA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — In schools across the world, children are halfway into their second semester. But in a Palestinian refugee camp south of Jerusalem, kids wake up at 1 p.m. They kick soccer balls, hang out in barbershops and aimlessly scroll through TikTok. They watch television until dawn, just to wake […]
1 day ago
People console each other at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Te...
Associated Press

Nashville shooting highlights security at private schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An alarm blared and lights flashed as a heavily armed assailant stalked the hallways of The Covenant School. Surveillance footage of the shooting Monday at the private Christian school in Nashville showed many familiar security measures, including the double set of locked glass doors the killer shot their way through before […]
1 day ago
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Pa...
Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues with defense

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to continue relying mostly on experts to mount their defense on Wednesday, the seventh day of the trial over her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist. The judge presiding over the trial in Park City has made it clear that he wants Paltrow’s […]
1 day ago
In this photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, department enforceme...
Associated Press

Hawaii authorities say 33 swimmers were harassing dolphins

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities on Tuesday say they have referred 33 people to U.S. law enforcement after the group allegedly harassed a pod of wild dolphins in waters off the Big Island. It’s against federal law to swim within 50 yards (45 meters) of spinner dolphins in Hawaii’s nearshore waters. The prohibition went into […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Alabama police officer killed, another wounded

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer was killed, and another critically wounded, after being shot Tuesday evening by a man who was captured after barricading himself inside an apartment, Huntsville Police Department officials said. Deputy Police Chief Michael Johnson told news outlets that a woman called 911 Tuesday afternoon and reported that she […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Ruling allows some pot dispensary licenses in NY to go ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — New York officials will be able to issue licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries in some parts of the state after an appeals court on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a temporary injunction that had halted them because of a legal challenge. The ruling from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Ex Starbucks CEO to defend union opposition before Senate