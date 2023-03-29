Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Hawaii authorities say 33 swimmers were harassing dolphins

Mar 28, 2023, 9:21 PM
In this photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, department enforceme...
In this photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, department enforcement officers speak to swimmers in Honaunau, Hawaii, March 26, 2023, after the swimmers allegedly harassed a pod of wild spinner dolphins. (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities on Tuesday say they have referred 33 people to U.S. law enforcement after the group allegedly harassed a pod of wild dolphins in waters off the Big Island.

It’s against federal law to swim within 50 yards (45 meters) of spinner dolphins in Hawaii’s nearshore waters. The prohibition went into effect in 2021 amid concerns that so many tourists were swimming with dolphins that the nocturnal animals weren’t getting the rest they need during the day to be able to forage for food at night.

The rule applies to areas within 2 nautical miles (3.7 kilometers) of the Hawaiian Islands and in designated waters surrounded by the islands of Lanai, Maui and Kahoolawe.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release that its enforcement officers came upon the 33 swimmers in Honaunau Bay on Sunday during a routine patrol.

Aerial footage shot by drone shows snorkelers following dolphins as they swim away. The department said its video and photos showed swimmers “who appear to be aggressively pursuing, corralling and harassing the pod.”

Enforcement officers contacted the group while they were in the water, and told them about the violation. Uniformed officers met the swimmers on land where state and federal officials launched a joint investigation.

Hawaii’s spinner dolphins feast on fish and small crustaceans that surface from the ocean’s depths at night. When the sun rises, they head for shallow bays to hide from tiger sharks and other predators.

To the untrained eye, the dolphins appear to be awake during the day because they’re swimming.

But because they sleep by resting half of their brains and keeping the other half awake to surface and breathe, they may be sleeping even when they’re maneuvering through the water.

National News

An empty classroom is seen in a school in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, March. 28, 2023...
Associated Press

Palestinian teachers’ strike grows, reflecting deep crisis

AL-AZZA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — In schools across the world, children are halfway into their second semester. But in a Palestinian refugee camp south of Jerusalem, kids wake up at 1 p.m. They kick soccer balls, hang out in barbershops and aimlessly scroll through TikTok. They watch television until dawn, just to wake […]
1 day ago
People console each other at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Te...
Associated Press

Nashville shooting highlights security at private schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An alarm blared and lights flashed as a heavily armed assailant stalked the hallways of The Covenant School. Surveillance footage of the shooting Monday at the private Christian school in Nashville showed many familiar security measures, including the double set of locked glass doors the killer shot their way through before […]
1 day ago
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Pa...
Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues with defense

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to continue relying mostly on experts to mount their defense on Wednesday, the seventh day of the trial over her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist. The judge presiding over the trial in Park City has made it clear that he wants Paltrow’s […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Alabama police officer killed, another wounded

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer was killed, and another critically wounded, after being shot Tuesday evening by a man who was captured after barricading himself inside an apartment, Huntsville Police Department officials said. Deputy Police Chief Michael Johnson told news outlets that a woman called 911 Tuesday afternoon and reported that she […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Ruling allows some pot dispensary licenses in NY to go ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — New York officials will be able to issue licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries in some parts of the state after an appeals court on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a temporary injunction that had halted them because of a legal challenge. The ruling from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

South Florida airport partially evacuated for security probe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials briefly ordered a partial evacuation of a South Florida airport Tuesday evening as part of a “security-related investigation.” The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. that officials were investigating in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1, which is used primarily by Southwest Airlines. […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Hawaii authorities say 33 swimmers were harassing dolphins