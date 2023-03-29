Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Palestinian teachers’ strike grows, reflecting deep crisis

Mar 28, 2023, 10:53 PM
An empty classroom is seen in a school in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, March. 28, 2023...
An empty classroom is seen in a school in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, March. 28, 2023. Palestinian public schools across the occupied West Bank have been shuttered since Feb. 5, in one of the longest teachers' strikes in recent memory against the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority.(AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

AL-AZZA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — In schools across the world, children are halfway into their second semester. But in a Palestinian refugee camp south of Jerusalem, kids wake up at 1 p.m. They kick soccer balls, hang out in barbershops and aimlessly scroll through TikTok. They watch television until dawn, just to wake up late and laze around all over again.

Palestinian public schools in the West Bank have been closed since Feb. 5 in one of the longest teachers’ strikes in recent memory against the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority. Teachers’ demands for a pay raise have escalated into a protest movement that has vexed the increasingly autocratic Palestinian self-rule government as it plunges deeper into an economic crisis.

But the strike isn’t just about money. As the largest group of government employees in the West Bank after security forces, teachers are also calling for a democratically elected union. The authority hasn’t budged, fearing its rivals, like the Islamic militant group Hamas, could use their movement against the ruling Fatah party.

“Everything is chaos,” said Sherin al-Azza, a social worker and mother of five in a refugee camp called al-Azza, which has become a neighborhood of the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Determined that her children have an education, she cobbled together $200 in savings to hire private tutors and send her eldest son to after-school classes during the strike — an impossibility for most of the refugee camp, she said.

President Mahmoud Abbas’ Palestinian Authority, which rules parts of the West Bank not controlled by Israel, accuses striking teachers of holding around a million schoolchildren hostage to their demands for better pay.

But teachers who have felt undervalued for decades say they have no choice but to walk out.

“I feel terrible for the kids,” said Mohammed Brijeah, a 44-year-old Arabic teacher for the past 23 years. “But the way (the Palestinian Authority) treats us is insulting. I want to live with some dignity.”

For years, teachers across the West Bank have struggled to make ends meet with salaries of some $830 a month — considerably less than other professions requiring a comparable education. Now, a year and a half after the Palestinian Authority slashed the income of government employees by 20% to cope with a budget shortfall, teachers say they’ve had enough.

The crisis started in January, when teachers expected to receive a 15% pay raise along with back pay based on an agreement that ended a shorter strike last May. That deal also promised changes to their system of representation, allowing for long-sought union elections. But as the year started, teachers said one look at their pay slip broke their trust in officials.

“They lied to us,” said Yousef Ijha, a 37-year-old history teacher in Bethlehem. He and other teachers pressing to form their own independent elected union are pushing back against the current syndicate stacked with supporters of Fatah. Their movement has mobilized through an anonymous Telegram channel with nearly 20,000 followers and galvanized huge, angry crowds for two sit-ins in the city of Ramallah, the seat of the authority.

In response, the authority has threatened mass firings and even arrests, drawing fresh attention to what critics describe as its crackdown on civil society groups and freedom of expression.

A lawsuit filed by the Ministry of Education on March 13 lists the names of 151 outspoken teachers who would be dismissed if they continued their strike and detained if they put up further resistance.

“Not only are we not getting our salaries, we’re literally not allowed to speak up,” said Ijha, whose name is on the list.

Before a protest in Ramallah earlier this month, Palestinian security forces set up checkpoints and roadblocks on the way to the city, according to teachers who attended, diverting them through rocky hills.

The heavy security struck a darkly familiar chord for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.

“They made us feel like criminals,” said 50-year-old science teacher Omar Mhisen, who said Palestinian police stopped him and made him show ID as he drove from the West Bank city of Hebron.

Analysts say that the increasingly unpopular authority — widely seen as a collaborator with Israel — worries opposition groups like Hamas could gain control of the teachers’ freely elected union, wielding power over a vast and vital swath of the public workforce and fueling instability in the territory. Hamas violently wrested control of the Gaza Strip from Abbas’ authority in 2007.

“The opposition’s ability to win is an outcome of the decline of the Palestinian Authority’s ability to fulfill its obligations,” said Ghassan Khatib, a former Palestinian peace negotiator and Cabinet minister.

On Monday, after the teachers’ movement rejected the PA’s latest offer to gradually compensate for their salary cuts over an undetermined period of time, the Ministry of Education said it’s preparing to recruit over 45,000 teachers on short-term contracts to replace all the strikers next month. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh pleaded with the teachers to return to schools.

“We must meet our responsibility to ensure the right to education for our sons and daughters,” Shtayyeh said at Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

The self-rule government, limping along as it struggles with an economic slowdown and soaring debt, argues it cannot afford to pay all its employees. Earlier this year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government further crippled the authority when it decided to deduct an additional 50 million shekels (over $14 million) each month among other punitive measures.

“We are facing dangers from declining donor support and an enemy that denies our existence and perpetuates our financial crisis with unfair cuts,” said government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem. “We have done everything we can.”

Many teachers are skeptical. Refusing to back down, the movement warned it would pitch tents in Ramallah’s main square and camp out for the rest of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

As the standoff deepens, parents fret that their children are falling far behind and won’t be prepared for university entrance exams or even next semester.

“This is our lost generation,” said Ahmad, a 43-year-old lawyer and father of six, who gave only his first name for fear of reprisals.

It was past noon in his sunlit apartment and his pajama-clad kids were rubbing sleep from their eyes as they staggered into the kitchen and played on their phones. With him and his wife working all day and his kids left alone, he said he couldn’t get them to stick to a set schedule or bedtime.

“As a father, I am suffering,” he said.

His 15-year-old son, Athal, was perfectly content. “I never want to go back to school,” he said.

National News

Girls write messages on crosses at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashvil...
Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Mass shootings seldom shift partisan policies

Public outrage is swift following mass shootings, such as the killing of six people at a Christian elementary school in Nashville. Sorrow and sympathy are widespread. But what comes next from policymakers is likely to depend on which political party is in charge of a state. Don’t expect new gun controls in Republican-led states, such […]
2 hours ago
People console each other at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, Te...
Associated Press

Nashville shooting highlights security at private schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An alarm blared and lights flashed as a heavily armed assailant stalked the hallways of The Covenant School. Surveillance footage of the shooting Monday at the private Christian school in Nashville showed many familiar security measures, including the double set of locked glass doors the killer shot their way through before […]
1 day ago
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Pa...
Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues with defense

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to continue relying mostly on experts to mount their defense on Wednesday, the seventh day of the trial over her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist. The judge presiding over the trial in Park City has made it clear that he wants Paltrow’s […]
1 day ago
In this photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, department enforceme...
Associated Press

Hawaii authorities say 33 swimmers were harassing dolphins

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities on Tuesday say they have referred 33 people to U.S. law enforcement after the group allegedly harassed a pod of wild dolphins in waters off the Big Island. It’s against federal law to swim within 50 yards (45 meters) of spinner dolphins in Hawaii’s nearshore waters. The prohibition went into […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Alabama police officer killed, another wounded

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer was killed, and another critically wounded, after being shot Tuesday evening by a man who was captured after barricading himself inside an apartment, Huntsville Police Department officials said. Deputy Police Chief Michael Johnson told news outlets that a woman called 911 Tuesday afternoon and reported that she […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Ruling allows some pot dispensary licenses in NY to go ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — New York officials will be able to issue licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries in some parts of the state after an appeals court on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a temporary injunction that had halted them because of a legal challenge. The ruling from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Palestinian teachers’ strike grows, reflecting deep crisis