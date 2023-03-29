Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Asian stocks rise as anxiety over banks starts to fade

Mar 28, 2023, 11:14 PM
A currency trader works near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), cen...
A currency trader works near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as anxiety about the global financial system began to fade following three high-profile bank failures.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks rose Wednesday as anxiety about the global financial system began to fade following three high-profile bank failures.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai followed Wall Street lower. Oil prices gained.

Fears global banks might be cracking under the strain of interest rate hikes to cool inflation temporarily pushed aside unease about slowing economic growth. Some calm has returned after regulators announced measures to shore up the system.

“Clearly, investors have not completely lost their anxiety,” said Robert Carnell and Min Joo Kang of ING in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1% to 3,243.06 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.8% to 27,728.70.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.9% to 20,165.60 after Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced plans to split into six units in an effort to become more agile and unlock value for investors. It said they would include e-commerce, entertainment and logistics.

The Kospi in Seoul was unchanged at 2,435.60 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.2% to 7,050.30.

India’s Sensex opened up 0.3% at 57,807.62. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index dipped 0.2% on Tuesday to 3,971.27.

Most stocks in the index gained, but that was offset by big declines for some banks and modest losses for tech shares. First Republic fell 2.3% and PacWest Bancorp. was down 5%. Apple and Microsoft declined.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 3,394.25. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.4% to 11,716.08.

The failure of Switzerland creates a dilemma for central bankers who are trying to cool economic activity and bring down inflation that is near multi-decade highs.

The Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia usually would respond by hiking rates again. But the bank failures showed institutions are vulnerable after earlier hikes caused prices of bonds and other assets on their books to fall.

Traders placed bets Tuesday that the Fed will raise rates at its next meeting in May, though the slight majority still expects it to hold rates steady. Traders are still largely betting the Fed will have to cut rates as soon as this summer to prop up the economy.

Reports on the U.S. economy have been coming in mixed. The job market remains remarkably solid, while smaller corners of the economy have been showing more weakness.

A report Tuesday showed consumer confidence is strengthening, contrary to expectations.

Another report suggested U.S. home prices softened in January from December, but not as much as economists expected.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude advanced 51 cents to $73.71 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 39 cents on Tuesday to $73.20. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added 28 cents to $74.82 per barrel in London. It gained 53 cents the previous session to $78.65.

The dollar gained to 131.71 yen from Tuesday’s 130.80 yen. The euro declined to $1.0839 from $1.0842.

World

Associated Press

Israeli PM, Biden exchange frosty words over legal overhaul

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rebuffed President Joe Biden’s suggestion that the premier “walks away” from a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system, saying the country makes its own decisions. The exchange was a rare bout of public disagreement between the two close allies and signals building friction between […]
1 day ago
FILE - Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front...
Associated Press

China threatens retaliation if Tsai and McCarthy meet

BEIJING (AP) — China has threatened “resolute countermeasures” over a planned meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Speaker of the United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during an upcoming visit in Los Angeles by the head of the self-governing island democracy. Diplomatic pressure against Taiwan has ramped up recently, with Beijing poaching Taipei’s dwindling […]
1 day ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he speaks during an interview with Julie Pace, ...
Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s interview with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

ON BOARD A TRAIN FROM SUMY TO KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of journalists from The Associated Press spent two days traveling by train with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he visited the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, which still faces regular shelling from Russian forces, and northern towns in the Sumy region that were […]
1 day ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with Julie Pace, senior vice pre...
Associated Press

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: Any Russian victory could be perilous

ON A TRAIN FROM SUMY TO KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Tuesday that unless his nation wins a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises. He also invited the leader of China, long aligned […]
1 day ago
Visitors stand in front of Michelangelo's "David statue" in the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Ital...
Associated Press

Visitors flock to see David sculpture after Florida uproar

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Visitors flocked to see Michelangelo’s David sculpture in Florence on Tuesday, following an uproar over a Florida school’s decision to force the resignation of the principal over complaints about a lesson featuring the Renaissance masterpiece. Tourists, many of them Americans on spring break or studying abroad, posed for selfies in front […]
1 day ago
Alexei Moskalyov sits in a courtroom in Yefremov, Tula region, some 300 kilometers (186 miles) sout...
Associated Press

Russia convicts father of teen who drew antiwar pictures

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday convicted a single father over social media posts criticizing the war in Ukraine and sentenced him to two years in prison — a case brought to the attention of authorities by his daughter’s drawings against the invasion at school, according to his lawyer and activists. The […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Asian stocks rise as anxiety over banks starts to fade