Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion

Mar 29, 2023, 4:46 AM | Updated: 7:54 am
A woman walks past a logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, March 24,...
A woman walks past a logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse violated a plea agreement with U.S. authorities by failing to report secret offshore accounts that wealthy Americans used to avoid paying taxes, U.S. lawmakers said Wednesday, releasing a two-year investigation that detailed the role employees at the embattled Swiss bank had in aiding tax evasion by clients.

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee pointed to an ongoing, possibly criminal conspiracy tied to nearly $100 million in accounts belonging to a family of American taxpayers that the bank did not disclose. It also said Credit Suisse helped a U.S. businessman hide more than $220 million in offshore accounts from the IRS.

Credit Suisse revealed that it had found 23 accounts each worth more than $20 million that were not declared to tax authorities, many of them unveiled just days before the report was released, according to the committee. It said its findings show that more than $700 million was concealed in violation of the bank’s 9-year-old plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department.

“Credit Suisse got a discount on the penalty it faced in 2014 for enabling tax evasion because bank executives swore up and down they’d get out of the business of defrauding the United States,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, the Democratic chairman of the committee.

“This investigation shows Credit Suisse did not make good on that promise, and the bank’s pending acquisition does not wipe the slate clean,” he said.

The Swiss government pressed for collapse of two U.S. banks ignited wider fears that sent shares of Switzerland’s second-largest bank tumbling as customers withdrew their money.

The Senate findings pose new problems for UBS as it tries to absorb Credit Suisse and create a single Swiss megabank, coming the same day that settlements worth hundreds of millions of dollars over mortgage-backed securities that were behind the 2008 financial crisis.

Credit Suisse, whose yearslong troubles range from failing to prevent money laundering by a Bulgarian cocaine ring, said it “does not tolerate tax evasion” and insisted that the Senate report described “legacy issues” — some dating to a decade ago — that have been addressed since.

“We have implemented extensive enhancements since then to root out individuals who seek to conceal assets from tax authorities,” the Zurich-based bank said.

“Our clear policy is to close undeclared accounts when identified and to discipline any employee who fails to comply with bank policy or falls short of Credit Suisse’s standards of conduct,” it said.

The Senate report noted Credit Suisse’s cooperation with the investigation, including having appointed new leadership. UBS didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Swiss lender paid a discounted fine of $1.3 billion to the U.S. Justice Department after pleading guilty in 2014 to conspiracy to aid and assist U.S. taxpayers in filing false income tax returns and other documents with the IRS.

The bank acknowledged “knowingly and willfully” helping thousands of Americans open accounts that weren’t declared to tax authorities and concealing offshore assets. It avoided criminal charges in exchange for agreeing to report undeclared accounts and provide other information to U.S. officials.

The Senate committee said secret offshore accounts belonging to a family of dual U.S.-Latin American citizens and worth nearly $100 million were closed in 2013 but the money was transferred to other banks without telling U.S. authorities.

With that maneuver, “Credit Suisse enabled what appears to be potentially criminal tax evasion by a client to go undetected for almost a decade,” the report says.

The committee said former senior bankers helped manage that family’s accounts. In addition, Credit Suisse employees helped a U.S. businessman hide $220 million from U.S. authorities despite long knowing he was an American, according to the report, which said whistleblowers flagged the scheme after the plea deal.

Credit Suisse workers were incentivized to help accounts hide U.S. ties because their bonuses depend on the amount of money being managed, the report said. To that end, employees who had clients with assets above $20 million or $30 million may have given those accounts special consideration because it would mean they got larger bonuses, the committee said.

Investigators say bankers figured out how to code accounts for Americans who possess dual citizenship. Those bankers would use the non-U.S. passport of wealthy individuals to evade internal systems designed to look for identifying marks in U.S. passports.

Lawmakers on the committee became aware of 13 out of 23 potentially undeclared accounts worth over $20 million just days before releasing their report. That raises concerns Credit Suisse is still disclosing hundreds of millions of dollars in large, undeclared accounts belonging to ultra-wealthy Americans years after signing the plea deal and facing additional scrutiny, the committee said.

___

Bonnell reported from London. AP reporters Michelle Chapman and Charles Sheehan in New York contributed.

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waves goodbye after an interview with The Associated Press ...
Associated Press

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy is ‘ready’ for Chinese leader to visit

ON A TRAIN FROM SUMY TO KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president invited his powerful Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to visit the war-torn nation, saying they haven’t been in contact since the war began and he is “ready to see him here.” “I want to speak with him,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on […]
8 hours ago
A currency trader works near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), cen...
Associated Press

Stocks rise on Wall Street as bank fears ease further

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rising with markets across Europe and Asia Wednesday as Wall Street shakes off a bit more of the fear that dominated it earlier this month. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 219 points, or 0.7%, at 32,613, as […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

Israeli PM, Biden exchange frosty words over legal overhaul

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rebuffed President Joe Biden’s suggestion that the premier walk away from a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system, saying the country makes its own decisions. The exchange was a rare bout of public disagreement between the two close allies and signals building friction between […]
1 day ago
A currency trader works near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), cen...
Associated Press

Asian stocks rise as anxiety over banks starts to fade

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks rose Wednesday as anxiety about the global financial system began to fade following three high-profile bank failures. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai followed Wall Street lower. Oil prices gained. Fears global banks might be cracking under the strain of interest rate hikes to cool inflation temporarily pushed aside […]
1 day ago
FILE - Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front...
Associated Press

China threatens retaliation if Tsai and McCarthy meet

BEIJING (AP) — China has threatened “resolute countermeasures” over a planned meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Speaker of the United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during an upcoming visit in Los Angeles by the head of the self-governing island democracy. Diplomatic pressure against Taiwan has ramped up recently, with Beijing poaching Taipei’s dwindling […]
1 day ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he speaks during an interview with Julie Pace, ...
Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s interview with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

ON BOARD A TRAIN FROM SUMY TO KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of journalists from The Associated Press spent two days traveling by train with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he visited the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, which still faces regular shelling from Russian forces, and northern towns in the Sumy region that were […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion