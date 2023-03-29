Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US to auction Gulf of Mexico oil under climate compromise

Mar 29, 2023, 5:55 AM
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the Gulf o...
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the Gulf of Mexico, is pictured on Nov. 22, 2013. The Biden administration will auction oil and gas leases across more than 114,000 square miles of public waters in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in a sale mandated by last year's climate bill compromise. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration will auction oil and gas leases across more than 114,000 square miles (295,000 square kilometers) in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday in a sale mandated by last year’s climate bill compromise.

The online auction — expected to draw interest from major oil companies such as ExxonMobil and Chevron — is the first in more than a year and could further test Willow drilling project in northern Alaska.

Developing the leases for sale in public waters in the Gulf of Mexico could produce more than 1 billion barrels of oil and more than 4 trillion cubic feet (113 billion cubic meters) of natural gas over 50 years, according to a government analysis. Burning that oil would increase planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions by tens of millions of tons, the analysis found.

Oil prices fell sharply over the past year and it’s uncertain how much companies will be willing to invest in new leases. There’s one more sale scheduled in September, but it’s unknown how many more the administration could conduct, which could hinder companies’ expansion plans.

Yet analyst Sami Yahya said approval of the ConocoPhillips Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska bodes well for the industry and prospects for future leasing.

“It showed that the Biden administration is likely trying to strike a balance between energy transition and energy security,” said Yahya with S&P Global.

The Department of Interior sale comes two days before a deadline set in last year’s climate bill that Biden signed into law. The measure prohibited leasing public lands for renewable power unless tens of millions of acres are first offered for fossil fuels. That was a concession to get support from West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, a fossil fuels industry supporter.

The undersea parcels being auctioned Wednesday cover an area larger than Arizona. Past auctions of similar magnitude have seen only a fraction of the available acreage sold.

Bids from companies were due Tuesday and was to be opened beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday in New Orleans.

The sale is taking place in a state that is economically dependent on the oil and gas industry but also especially vulnerable to climate change.

Since it takes years to develop offshore parcels before crude is pumped, the leases could produce oil and gas long past 2030, when scientists say the world needs to have drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions to stave off catastrophic climate change.

Sea level rise is a factor in Louisiana’s steady loss of coastal wetlands, which in addition to harboring a variety of fisheries and wildlife, provide a buffer between inland population areas and hurricanes that scientists say are growing stronger as the world warms.

Louisiana’s complicated relationship with the industry also is illustrated by lawsuits filed by coastal parishes over decades of alleged damage to wetlands from dredging canals to service oil and gas drilling.

A lawsuit against Wednesday’s sale is pending before a U.S. District judge in Louisiana. It takes 90 days for the government to evaluate any bids, which means they still could be blocked before being issued.

“There’s been a lot of talk from the administration about taking climate change seriously and moving our economy away from fossil fuels, and yet we continue to see massive oil and gas projects, both onshore with Willow and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico,” said George Torgun, an attorney with Earthjustice representing environmental groups in the case.

Chevron said in a Monday court filing that it could lose millions of dollars from future production if the leases are blocked. The company’s Gulf of Mexico operations produce the equivalent of almost 200,000 barrels a day from hundreds of leases it has bought since 2001, a representative of the Houston-based company said in an affidavit.

“Chevron plans to produce from its Gulf of Mexico leases for decades into the future,” said Trent Webre, a Chevron manager in the region.

At the prior Gulf of Mexico auction in 2021, companies was subsequently blocked by a federal judge, then reinstated under last year’s climate bill.

Over several months beginning in May the administration plans to auction more than 500 square miles (1,400 square kilometers) of onshore oil and gas leases in Wyoming, New Mexico, Montana, Nevada and other states.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

___

Follow Matthew Brown and Kevin McGill on Twitter.

National News

Michael Barr, Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System...
Associated Press

GOP lawmakers accuse Fed of being lax before bank failure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers accused top bank regulators Wednesday of dawdling as Silicon Valley Bank hurtled toward the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history and questioned whether tougher regulations would have made a difference. Regulators closed the bank March 10, shaking the U.S. financial system and triggering fears of a broader banking crisis. But […]
9 hours ago
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output fr...
Associated Press

Musk, scientists call for halt to AI race sparked by ChatGPT

Are tech companies moving too fast in rolling out powerful artificial intelligence technology that could one day outsmart humans? That’s the conclusion of a group of prominent computer scientists and other tech industry notables such as Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak who are calling for a 6-month pause to consider the risks. Their […]
9 hours ago
A police officer in Seaside Park N.J. rides a beach buggy near a dead whale on the beach on March 2...
Associated Press

Dem senators from 4 states ask NOAA to address whale deaths

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senators from four states want federal environmental officials to address a spate of whale deaths on both coasts, urging “transparency and timeliness” in releasing information about whale deaths and their causes. The call late Tuesday by New Jersey Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker; Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, […]
9 hours ago
Hazmat crew members look for hazardous waste in a neighborhood in Pajaro, Calif., on Tuesday, March...
Associated Press

Latest storm piles more snow on California mountains

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cold low pressure system spinning off the coast of California sent bands of rain and snow across the state Wednesday, making travel difficult and adding to an epic mountain snowpack. Forecasters said the storm was not as strong as the systems that pounded the state all winter, but that chains […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

5 Missouri officers injured; suspected DWI driver arrested

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Five St. Louis-area police officers were injured early Wednesday when they were struck by an SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver. Three of the officers were in serious condition and two suffered moderate injuries, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 2-year-old girl in the Jeep Cherokee that struck […]
9 hours ago
FILE - A man uses a chainsaw on a fallen tree in Port Vila, Vanuatu, March 1, 2023. The countries o...
Associated Press

‘Urgent action to save the planet’ – countries’ call at UN

The countries of the United Nations led by the island nation of Vanuatu adopted what they called a historic resolution Wednesday calling for the U.N.’s highest court to strengthen countries’ legal obligations to curb warming and protect communities from climate disaster. The resolution was adopted by consensus and Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau called it […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
US to auction Gulf of Mexico oil under climate compromise