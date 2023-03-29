Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Grisham’s ‘The Exchange,’ sequel to ‘The Firm,’ out in fall

Mar 29, 2023, 6:49 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — One of literature’s most famous whistleblowers, attorney Mitch McDeere of John Grisham’s “The Firm,” will soon be back in action — and back in trouble.

Doubleday announced Wednesday that Grisham’s “The Exchange,” a sequel to his million-selling breakout book from 32 years ago, will be published Oct. 17. The new novel takes place 15 years after McDeere and his wife, Abby, helped expose underworld ties at a Memphis firm and fled for their lives. The McDeeres are now in New York, where he’s a partner in the world’s largest international legal practice.

“His work takes him across the globe, and not always to safe places,” Grisham said in a statement. “During a trip to Libya, his trusted associate is kidnapped, and an execution is threatened unless an enormous ransom is paid. Only Mitch can facilitate the exchange, and I hope readers have as much fun with the novel as I am writing it.”

“The Firm” was Grisham’s second book, after “A Time to Kill,” and the basis for the hit film of the same name starring Tom Cruise. In 2012, it was adapted into a television series starring Josh Lucas and set a decade after the original story.

National News

People pray during a community vigil held for the people killed during the Covenant School shooting...
Associated Press

Nashville looks to vigil for solace after school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As Nashville awaited a candlelight vigil Wednesday to mourn three children and three adults killed in a shooting at a Christian school, Pope Francis sent his condolences to a grief-stricken city and offered prayers to those affected by the violence. In a telegram, Francis asked Bishop J. Mark Spalding, of the […]
10 hours ago
A woman holds up a sign in protest of Kentucky Senate bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health B...
Associated Press

Transgender bill spurs competing rallies at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In the midst of transgender-rights advocates rallying outside Kentucky’s Capitol, trans teenager Sun Pacyga held up a sign Wednesday summing up a grim review of Republican legislation aimed at banning access to gender-affirming health care. The sign read: “Our blood is on your hands.” “If it passes, the restricted access to […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Seattle Sounders supporters fly a Black Lives Matter flag before an MLS soccer match against...
Associated Press

Adidas withdraws opposition to BLM trademark application

Adidas is withdrawing its challenge to a Black Lives Matter trademark application featuring three parallel stripes, two days after it contested the image with the U.S. Trademark Office. Adidas submitted a notice of opposition with the office Monday, saying in the filing that it took issue with Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s application to […]
10 hours ago
FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks on Jan. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. Gardner said T...
Associated Press

St. Louis prosecutor to seek reelection despite ouster bid

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ elected prosecutor has said she will run for reelection in 2024, even as she tries to fend off an effort by Missouri’s attorney general to force her out of office. Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner spoke Tuesday night at an often-raucous public forum and made it clear that not […]
10 hours ago
Michael Barr, Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System...
Associated Press

GOP lawmakers accuse Fed of being lax before bank failure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers accused top bank regulators Wednesday of dawdling as Silicon Valley Bank hurtled toward the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history and questioned whether tougher regulations would have made a difference. Regulators closed the bank March 10, shaking the U.S. financial system and triggering fears of a broader banking crisis. But […]
10 hours ago
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output fr...
Associated Press

Musk, scientists call for halt to AI race sparked by ChatGPT

Are tech companies moving too fast in rolling out powerful artificial intelligence technology that could one day outsmart humans? That’s the conclusion of a group of prominent computer scientists and other tech industry notables such as Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak who are calling for a 6-month pause to consider the risks. Their […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Grisham’s ‘The Exchange,’ sequel to ‘The Firm,’ out in fall