Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

St. Louis prosecutor to seek reelection despite ouster bid

Mar 29, 2023, 9:33 AM
FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks on Jan. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. Gardner said T...
FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks on Jan. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. Gardner said Tuesday night, March 28, that she will run for a third term, despite efforts by Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to remove her from office. Bailey's court motion accuses Gardner, a Democrat, of incompetence, citing among other things a low rate of convictions for homicide cases. Gardner told a crowd at the Tuesday forum that the ouster effort is racially motivated. (AP Photo/Jim Salter, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Jim Salter, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ elected prosecutor has said she will run for reelection in 2024, even as she tries to fend off an effort by Missouri’s attorney general to force her out of office.

Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner spoke Tuesday night at an often-raucous public forum and made it clear that not only will she not resign, but that she plans to run again.

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey last month filed a lawsuit asking a judge to remove Gardner from office, accusing her of incompetence. Bailey cited a low rate of convictions in homicide cases, accused Gardner of failing to keep crime victims and their families updated, and said her office is too slow to take up cases brought by police.

In addition to the lawsuit, a Republican-led bill in the statehouse would give the governor authority to appoint a special prosecutor to take on violent crimes in jurisdictions with a homicide rate over a certain threshold — a measure drafted with St. Louis in mind.

Gardner, the city’s first Black circuit attorney, told the crowd at West Side Missionary Baptist Church that Bailey and other Republican critics have “made it about race. I didn’t make it about race. All these white males attacking a Black circuit attorney. So you tell me who’s talking about race?”

Bailey, in a statement, said Gardner is the one “injecting race and politics into a legal proceeding” and noted that many Democrats in St. Louis have raised concerns about Gardner’s performance.

“This isn’t just me saying this,” Bailey said. “I’m speaking on behalf of the people of the state of Missouri, but her own constituents and elected officials within her jurisdiction have also called for her to resign. So the claim that this is politically or racially motivated is ridiculous.”

Gardner, 47, was elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020. She is among several progressive Democratic prosecutors across the country who have taken steps such as ending prosecution of low-level marijuana crimes and seeking mental health treatment over incarceration for non-violent criminals.

She has often clashed with police, most notably in 2018 when she announced an “exclusion list” of more than two dozen police officers who were barred from serving as primary witnesses in criminal cases due to what Gardner characterized as credibility concerns.

Criticism of Gardner escalated last month after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson, a volleyball standout from Tennessee, was struck by a speeding car following a tournament game in downtown St. Louis. The 21-year-old driver was out on bond on a robbery charge despite nearly 100 bond violations that included letting his GPS monitor die and breaking terms of his house arrest, according to court records.

Some questioned why Riley was allowed to remain free despite so many bond violations.

Gardner gained national attention in 2018 when she charged then-Gov. Eric Greitens with felony invasion of privacy, accusing him of taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair. The charge was eventually dropped. But Greitens, a Republican who was also under investigation by Missouri lawmakers, resigned in June 2018.

The case drew scrutiny that led to the written reprimand for failing to produce documents and mistakenly maintaining that all documents had been provided to Greitens’ lawyers.

National News

South Carolina's Victaria Saxton, at left, and Maryland's Diamond Miller, at left, jump the ball to...
Associated Press

Congressional hearing targets ‘NIL chaos’ in college sports

A congressional hearing Wednesday targeting “NIL chaos” in college sports drifted into the ramifications of athletes being deemed employees of their schools and mostly highlighted those who support congressional intervention to protect the collegiate model. A subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce held the first hearing related to college sports on Capitol […]
13 hours ago
This photo provided by the Arapahoe County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Reginald Maclaren, an 81-...
Associated Press

Colorado man cites fear of homelessness in ax killings case

DENVER (AP) — An 81-year-old Colorado man accused of killing his wife and daughter with an ax told police he lost his job and was afraid they would end up homeless. Reginald Maclaren told police he didn’t regret killing them because he “knows they are in a better place,” according to court documents. Maclaren was […]
13 hours ago
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate ...
Associated Press

Investigators examine pipeline in chocolate factory blast

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Federal safety investigators are examining a natural gas pipeline for fractures and other damage as they gather evidence on the cause of last week’s deadly explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, a spokesperson said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board opened a probe into Friday’s blast at R.M. Palmer Co. […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Mel King, who helped ease Boston’s racial strife, dies at 94

BOSTON (AP) — Longtime Boston civil rights activist Mel King, whose 1983 campaign for mayor helped the city begin to repair some of the racial divisions sparked during the school busing crisis, has died. He was 94. King served in the state Legislature for nearly a decade before becoming the first Black man to reach […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Judge Clifton Newman stands during a break in the Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the...
Associated Press

Murdaugh judge Newman not surprised by jury’s quick verdict

CLEVELAND (AP) — The judge who presided over Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial in South Carolina told his law school he wasn’t surprised the jury came back with a guilty verdict in three hours. Judge Clifton Newman returned to Cleveland State University where he earned his law degree in 1976 to discuss his career and the […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Vermont deputy charged with attempted murder in NY gunfight

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Vermont deputy sheriff who was involved in a gunfight in upstate New York that left three injured last year was indicted on charges including attempted murder and a felony for possessing a gun in a sensitive location. Vito Caselnova pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Saratoga County Court on […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
St. Louis prosecutor to seek reelection despite ouster bid