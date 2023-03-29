Board members vote to close Duvall school despite outcry from parents

School board members in Duvall’s Riverview School District voted in favor of closing a school.

Many parents, students and teachers spoke out against the vote to close Eagle Rock Multi-Age School.

“As our elected officials acting on behalf of this community, we expect you to serve the people of your districts. You are the decision makers. You have the power. You have the choice. We voted for you. Please vote for us. Vote to save Eagle Rock,” parent Caroline Corcoran said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Board members said there just isn’t enough money in the budget to keep the elementary school open.

The decision to close the school, commonly known as ERMA, passed with a 5 to 1 vote on Tuesday.

The one ‘no’ vote came from an advisory board member, who said she was voted against closing the school because she was a reflection of students and alumni across the district.

Meanwhile, the Riverview School District isn’t alone.

The Bellevue School District plans to consolidate two elementary schools.