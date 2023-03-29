Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Arizona governor’s aide resigns after controversial tweet

Mar 29, 2023, 11:16 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX (AP) — The press secretary of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after a controversial social media post made in the wake of a fatal shooting at a Tennessee school.

Gubernatorial spokesperson Josselyn Berry posted a tweet Monday night with an image of a woman holding pistols in each hand and the caption, “Us when we see transphobes.” The image was from the 1980 movie “Gloria.”

The post was made hours after the shooting at a Christian school in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead. The shooter was killed by police and has been identified as a 28-year-old former student at The Covenant School who was transgender.

Berry’s post drew widespread criticism for appearing to promote gun violence. Twitter later removed the post with a notice saying it violated the platform’s rules.

Berry reportedly resigned Tuesday night and the governor’s office said Wednesday that Hobbs had received and accepted the resignation.

“The governor does not condone violence in any form,” a statement from Hobbs’ office said. “This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration.”

National News

Associated Press

Man gets 25 years in roadside killing of Tennessee nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man who shot and killed a Tennessee nurse as she was driving to work two years ago was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Nashville district attorney’s office. In January, a jury found Devaunte Hill guilty of murder in the death of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman. […]
15 hours ago
The crowd chants "I can't breathe" during a peaceful protest June 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich., ...
Associated Press

Minneapolis council to discuss post-Floyd policing lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council is set to hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss a potential settlement in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights over the city’s policing practices following the murder of George Floyd. City and state officials had been negotiating the agreement, in fits and starts, […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Fiona, Ian retired from list of tropical cyclone names

MIAMI (AP) — Weather officials announced Wednesday that they’re retiring the names Ian from the rotating list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction caused by the most recent storms with those names. Farrah will replace Fiona on the lists, and Idris will replace Ian, the World Meteorological Organization said in […]
15 hours ago
A message to the school is one of many at a memorial for victims at an entry to Covenant School, Tu...
Associated Press

Nashville shooting timeline: What we know so far

Monday’s shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville unfolded over approximately 15 minutes as a shooter opened fire inside, killing six people, before police arrived and fatally shot the suspect. Three children and three adults were killed the shooting at The Covenant School. Ever since a May 2022 attack inside a classroom in Uvalde, […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" and is credited with saving more tha...
Associated Press

Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina to arrive in US

HOUSTON (AP) — The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” and was freed by Rwanda last week from a terrorism sentence is set to arrive Wednesday in the United States, where will reunite with his family after being held for more than two years, according to a person familiar with the matter. Paul Rusesabagina’s […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

7 California officers charged in death of man in custody

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors charged seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse with involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday in connection with the 2020 death of a man who screamed “I can’t breathe” while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Arizona governor’s aide resigns after controversial tweet