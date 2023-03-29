Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Michigan State’s Berkey Hall to remain closed after shooting

Mar 29, 2023, 1:02 PM
FILE - Volunteers work to clean up the memorial site at the Sparty statue on March 2, 2023, on camp...
FILE - Volunteers work to clean up the memorial site at the Sparty statue on March 2, 2023, on campus at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. The school said Wednesday, March 29, that the academic building where a gunman fatally shot two students and wounded five others will not hold classes or events through next fall. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Nick King/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An academic building at Michigan State University where a gunman fatally shot two students and wounded five other s in February will not hold classes or events through next fall.

Berkey Hall on the school’s East Lansing campus will remain closed for the rest of this academic year and the start of the 2023-24 school year “to allow time for inclusive conversations about next steps,” Michigan State said Wednesday on its website.

The school says it is working to relocate classes tentatively assigned to Berkey Hall.

Anthony McRae, 43, of nearby Lansing, fired shots shortly after 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 inside a classroom at Berkey, killing two students. McRae fired more shots nearby at the landmark MSU Union, killing a third student. He shot himself about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from campus when he was approached by officers in Lansing.

Michigan State also said Wednesday that no courses will be held through the rest of the academic year in the MSU Union, which is scheduled to reopen to the public on Monday. The food court will remain closed. Counseling services for students and therapy dogs will be available in the building.

Memorials and tributes by alumni and others will be displayed in the Union’s Huron Room.

Killed in the shooting were Alexandria Verner, 20, all of suburban Detroit.

The campus is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

National News

Associated Press

Railroad will use Ohio-based firms for derailment cleanup

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Norfolk Southern has agreed to exclusively use Ohio-based businesses to clean up the site of a fiery train derailment last month in a small town near the Pennsylvania state line. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made the announcement Wednesday. Yost said he thought it a good idea that the railroad […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. The Rev. Al Sharpton's Natio...
Associated Press

Remembrances, calls for reform at Irvo Otieno’s funeral

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Family, friends and other mourners gathered Wednesday at a Virginia church to remember Irvo Otieno at a funeral service, celebrating his life and calling for mental health care and policing reforms after the 28-year-old Black man’s death earlier this month while in custody at a state psychiatric hospital. “He had […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Aug. 26 2022. Hip hop t...
Associated Press

Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion headline 2023 Essence Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hip hop takes center stage at this summer’s Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans as the event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the genre with performances by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri. Rap artist Doug E. Fresh will curate special performances by other soon-to-be announced hip hop […]
13 hours ago
South Carolina's Victaria Saxton, at left, and Maryland's Diamond Miller, at left, jump the ball to...
Associated Press

Congressional hearing targets ‘NIL chaos’ in college sports

A congressional hearing Wednesday targeting “NIL chaos” in college sports drifted into the ramifications of athletes being deemed employees of their schools and mostly highlighted those who support congressional intervention to protect the collegiate model. A subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce held the first hearing related to college sports on Capitol […]
13 hours ago
This photo provided by the Arapahoe County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Reginald Maclaren, an 81-...
Associated Press

Colorado man cites fear of homelessness in ax killings case

DENVER (AP) — An 81-year-old Colorado man accused of killing his wife and daughter with an ax told police he lost his job and was afraid they would end up homeless. Reginald Maclaren told police he didn’t regret killing them because he “knows they are in a better place,” according to court documents. Maclaren was […]
13 hours ago
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate ...
Associated Press

Investigators examine pipeline in chocolate factory blast

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Federal safety investigators are examining a natural gas pipeline for fractures and other damage as they gather evidence on the cause of last week’s deadly explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, a spokesperson said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board opened a probe into Friday’s blast at R.M. Palmer Co. […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Michigan State’s Berkey Hall to remain closed after shooting