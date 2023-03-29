Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Court hears appeal of ruling favoring Musk in SolarCity deal

Mar 29, 2023, 1:19 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for a group of Tesla shareholders are asking the Delaware Supreme Court to overturn a judge’s decision in favor of CEO Elon Musk in a lawsuit challenging the electric car maker’s $2.4 billion acquisition of a solar panel company founded by two of his cousins.

The plaintiffs argued Wednesday that a Chancery Court judge erred in finding that Tesla’s deal to acquire SolarCity in 2016 was “entirely fair,” even though the judge found that the process by which Tesla’s board of directors negotiated and recommended the deal to shareholders was “far from perfect.”

“Elon was more involved in the process than a conflicted fiduciary should be. And conflicts among other Tesla Board members were not completely neutralized,” former Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights wrote last year. “With that said, the Tesla board meaningfully vetted the acquisition, and Elon did not stand in its way. Equally if not more important, the preponderance of the evidence reveals that Tesla paid a fair price — SolarCity was, at a minimum, worth what Tesla paid for it, and the acquisition otherwise was highly beneficial to Tesla.”

At the time of the acquisition, Musk owned about 22% of Tesla’s common stock and was the largest stockholder of SolarCity, as well as chairman of its board of directors.

A key issue presented to the Supreme Court is Slights’ conclusion that the deal met the heightened scrutiny of Delaware’s “entire fairness” standard.

Typically, under Delaware’s “business judgment” rule, courts give deference to a corporate board’s decision-making unless there is evidence that directors had conflicts or acted in bad faith. If a plaintiff can overcome the business judgment rule’s presumption because the deal involved a controlling shareholder or because directors might have been conflicted, the board’s action is subject to an “entire fairness” analysis. That shifts the burden to the corporation to show that the deal involved both fair dealing and fair price.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Hanrahan argued Wednesday that Slights put too much emphasis on the price Tesla paid for SolarCity, and not enough on the deal process, which the plaintiffs contend was tainted by the failure to appoint an independent committee to negotiate the deal. He also argued that the judge’s analysis of the deal price was flawed, and that shareholders who voted to approve the deal, even though the vote was not required under Delaware law, were not properly informed.

“Musk’s pervasive and undisclosed interference in the process require a legal conclusion of unfair dealing,” Hanrahan said.

“The trial court misapplied entire fairness because it essentially wrote fair dealing out of the standard, holding that the linchpin of entire fairness is fair price,” Hanrahan added. “…Because the Court of Chancery made fair price the foundation of its opinion, if its fair price finding was wrong, the whole house of cards comes down.”

Evan Chesler, an attorney for Musk, noted that the SolarCity acquisition had been a strategic objective for Tesla for 10 years before the deal was completed, belying the argument that it was a last-minute “bailout” to save an insolvent SolarCity from bankruptcy.

Chesler also noted that, despite the judge’s concerns about Musk’s involvement, his ruling includes 10 pages discussing the strengths of the deal process.

“Basically, the appellants seek reversal because they don’t agree with the way the trial court marshaled and weighed the evidence,” he said.

Slights’ ruling last April followed a July 2021 court appearance in which a defiant Musk defended the deal and sparred with attorneys for the plaintiffs, calling one lawyer “a bad human being.” Musk chose to fight the lawsuit in court even after other directors on Tesla’s board reached a $60 million settlement, without admitting fault.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling within 90 days.

National News

Associated Press

Ohio lawmakers OK rail safety rules after train derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rail safety measures proposed after the February train derailment and toxic chemical burn in East Palestine are closer to becoming law in Ohio, as part of a nearly $13.5 billion transportation budget that cleared the Legislature on Wednesday. A compromise budget plan that chiefly funds work on bridges and highways over […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Volunteers work to clean up the memorial site at the Sparty statue on March 2, 2023, on camp...
Associated Press

Michigan State’s Berkey Hall to remain closed after shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An academic building at Michigan State University where a gunman fatally shot two students and wounded five other s in February will not hold classes or events through next fall. Berkey Hall on the school’s East Lansing campus will remain closed for the rest of this academic year and the […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Railroad will use Ohio-based firms for derailment cleanup

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Norfolk Southern has agreed to exclusively use Ohio-based businesses to clean up the site of a fiery train derailment last month in a small town near the Pennsylvania state line. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made the announcement Wednesday. Yost said he thought it a good idea that the railroad […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. The Rev. Al Sharpton's Natio...
Associated Press

Remembrances, calls for reform at Irvo Otieno’s funeral

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Family, friends and other mourners gathered Wednesday at a Virginia church to remember Irvo Otieno at a funeral service, celebrating his life and calling for mental health care and policing reforms after the 28-year-old Black man’s death earlier this month while in custody at a state psychiatric hospital. “He had […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Aug. 26 2022. Hip hop t...
Associated Press

Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion headline 2023 Essence Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hip hop takes center stage at this summer’s Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans as the event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the genre with performances by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri. Rap artist Doug E. Fresh will curate special performances by other soon-to-be announced hip hop […]
13 hours ago
South Carolina's Victaria Saxton, at left, and Maryland's Diamond Miller, at left, jump the ball to...
Associated Press

Congressional hearing targets ‘NIL chaos’ in college sports

A congressional hearing Wednesday targeting “NIL chaos” in college sports drifted into the ramifications of athletes being deemed employees of their schools and mostly highlighted those who support congressional intervention to protect the collegiate model. A subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce held the first hearing related to college sports on Capitol […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Court hears appeal of ruling favoring Musk in SolarCity deal