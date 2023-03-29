Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina to arrive in US

Mar 29, 2023, 2:06 PM
FILE - Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" and is credited with saving more tha...
FILE - Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" and is credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them at the hotel he managed during the genocide, attends a court hearing in Kigali, Rwanda, Friday Feb. 26, 2021. Rwanda's government has commuted the sentence of Paul Rusesabagina was convicted of terrorism offenses years later in a widely criticized trial. Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told The Associated Press on Friday, March 24, 2023, that the 25-year sentence was commuted by presidential order after a request for clemency. (AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HOUSTON (AP) — The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” and was freed by Rwanda last week from a terrorism sentence is set to arrive Wednesday in the United States, where will reunite with his family after being held for more than two years, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Paul Rusesabagina’s arrival in the U.S was expected this week. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists on Monday that Rusesabagina was in Doha, Qatar and would be making his way back to the U.S.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning, said Rusesabagina is set to arrive by plane Wednesday afternoon in Houston and then be taken to a military hospital in San Antonio.

The 68-year-old Rusesabagina, a U.S. legal resident and Belgian citizen, was credited with sheltering more than 1,000 ethnic Tutsis at the hotel he managed during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide in which over 800,000 Tutsis and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed. He received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom for his efforts.

Rusesabagina disappeared in 2020 during a visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs. His family alleged he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will to stand trial.

In 2021, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted in Rwanda on eight charges including membership in a terrorist group, murder and abduction following the widely criticized trial.

Last week, Rwanda’s government commuted his sentence after diplomatic intervention on his behalf by the United States.

Rusesabagina had been accused of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change. The armed group claimed some responsibility for attacks in 2018 and 2019 in southern Rwanda in which nine Rwandans died.

Rusesabagina testified at trial that he helped to form the armed group to assist refugees but said he never supported violence — and sought to distance himself from its deadly attacks.

Rusesabagina has asserted that his arrest was in response to his criticism of longtime President Paul Kagame over alleged human rights abuses. Kagame’s government has repeatedly denied targeting dissenting voices with arrests and extrajudicial killings.

Rusesabagina became a public critic of Kagame and left Rwanda in 1996, first living in Belgium and then the U.S.

His arrest was a source of friction with the U.S. and others at a time when Rwanda’s government has also been under pressure over tensions with neighboring Congo and Britain’s plan to deport asylum-seekers to the small east African nation.

Rights activists and others had been urging Rwandan authorities to free him, saying his health was failing.

In October, the ailing Rusesabagina signed a letter to Kagame that was posted on the justice ministry’s website, saying that if he was granted pardon and released to live in the U.S., he would hold no personal or political ambitions and “I will leave questions regarding Rwandan politics behind me.”

Last year, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Kagame in Rwanda and discussed the case.

White House National Security Council spokesman Kirby had said U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan personally engaged in the case, “really doing the final heavy lifting to get Paul released and to get him on his way home.” ___ Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press reporter Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed reporting. ___ Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/juanlozano70.

National News

FILE - Howard Schultz, chairman and CEO of Starbucks Coffee Company, speaks at the company's annual...
Associated Press

Starbucks leader grilled by Senate over anti-union actions

Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz faced sharp questioning Wednesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee
17 hours ago
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urges caution as wildfire season gets under way during a new...
Associated Press

Officials warn of wildfire risk as Southwest US dries out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Snowcapped mountains in the Southwestern U.S. signal a possible delayed start to the wildfire season for some higher elevations, but officials in New Mexico and Arizona warned Wednesday that dry, windy conditions in other areas are increasing wildfire risks and prompting red flag warnings. With leaves crunching under her feet and […]
17 hours ago
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urges caution as wildfire season gets under way during a new...
Associated Press

Officials warn of wildfire risk as Southwest US dries out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Snowcapped mountains in the Southwestern U.S. signal a possible delayed start to the wildfire season for some higher elevations, but officials in New Mexico and Arizona warned Wednesday that dry, windy conditions in other areas are increasing wildfire risks and prompting red flag warnings. With leaves crunching under her feet and […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Graphic novelist, 9 other writers win $50,000 Whiting Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — A graphic novelist based in Hawaii, a reporter for an offshoot of The Economist and a contributor to The New Yorker are among this year’s winners of the Whiting Award, a $50,000 honor given annually to 10 emerging fiction and nonfiction writers. R. Kikuo Johnson is the first graphic novelist to […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

How ‘swatting’ calls spread as schools face real threats

A spate of threats and false reports of shooters have been pouring into schools and colleges across the country for months, raising concerns among law enforcement and elected leaders. Schools in Pennsylvania were the latest targeted by so-called swatting. Computer-generated calls on Wednesday made claims about active shooters, but it was all a hoax. One […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Suit tossed in active shooter drill woman believed was real

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an employee of Catholic Charities of Omaha who said she suffered physical and emotional injuries during an active shooter drill involving actors smeared in fake blood and a man firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun. Douglas County District Court Judge Timothy Burns ruled […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina to arrive in US