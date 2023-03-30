LOCAL NEWS
Tacoma police respond to fatal shooting of teen at apartment complex
Mar 29, 2023, 5:34 PM
(KIRO 7)
Tacoma police are responding to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
Just after noon, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 1400 block of South Mildred Street.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 16-year-old male on the ground. He was later declared dead by the Tacoma Fire Department.
As a precaution, Tacoma Community College was placed on lockdown, but was lifted around 3 p.m. Visitors were asked to not come to the campus.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.