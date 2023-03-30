Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Israel’s Palestinians mostly sit out democracy protests

Mar 29, 2023, 10:57 PM
Lawyer Amal Oraby poses for a portrait in Wadi Salib, a Palestinian area of Haifa, Israel where res...
Lawyer Amal Oraby poses for a portrait in Wadi Salib, a Palestinian area of Haifa, Israel where residents were forced to flee during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Oraby is usually a fixture at street protests. But as tens of thousands of Israelis fill the streets around the country against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, Oraby, an activist and lawyer, is sitting this one out. "Let's just say I am sensitive to Israeli flags, to this many Israeli flags," the Palestinian citizen of Israel says. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Amal Oraby is usually a fixture at street protests. But as tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated for months against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, Oraby is sitting this one out.

An activist and lawyer, Oraby is one of the many Palestinian citizens of Israel who have stayed on the sidelines of some of the country’s largest and most sustained demonstrations — a glaring absence in a movement that says it aims to preserve the country’s democratic ideals.

“I don’t see myself there,” Oraby said.

As minorities long plagued by systemic discrimination, Palestinian Israelis have potentially the most to lose if the plan, which would likely weaken the judiciary’s independence, is implemented.

But the community harbors a deep sense that the system is already rigged against it and always has been — and sees the demonstrations as an exclusively Jewish movement unwilling to include issues that matter to Palestinians and blind to the longstanding injustices against them.

The patriotic hallmarks of the movement have only reinforced for many Palestinian Israelis that there is no place for them: the ubiquitous Star of David flag, the national anthem about the yearning of the Jewish soul for Israel, and the heavy participation of former officials from the military, an institution Palestinian citizens view with suspicion, if not hostility.

“In this demonstration, we don’t talk about occupation. We don’t talk about racism. We don’t talk about discrimination,” said Sami Abou Shehadeh, a former legislator in Israel’s parliament. “And they call it a struggle for democracy.”

Organizers say they have repeatedly invited Palestinian Israelis to participate but are keeping their message focused tightly on the overhaul.

The postpone the overhaul. But he did not scrap it, and the protests are expected to continue.

The plan as it currently stands would give the government control over who becomes a judge and limit judicial review on its decisions and legislation. Netanyahu’s government says the proposal would ease the lawmaking process and rein in a judiciary that it sees as having liberal sympathies.

Critics say it would damage the country’s system of checks and balances — and it galvanized opposition from a broad range of Israeli society, including leading economists, top legal officials and even the military.

While the protesters say their aim is to safeguard the Supreme Court, seen by Jews as a bulwark against tyranny, Palestinian Israelis see the court as having failed them repeatedly. They have long viewed Israel’s democracy as tainted by both the country’s treatment of them and its 55-year, open-ended occupation of lands the Palestinians seek for an independent state.

Israel’s Palestinian citizens, who make up one-fifth of its 9.6 million people, have the right to vote and have Arab representatives in parliament, with one Arab party even recently joining a governing coalition for the first time — but they have long suffered discrimination in a range of spheres, from housing to jobs.

Descendants of Palestinians who remained within the borders of what became Israel, they are seen by many Jewish Israelis as a fifth column because of their ties and solidarity with Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

While Palestinian Israelis have in many cases risen to the highest echelons of government, academia, and business, the population as a whole is poorer and less educated than Jewish Israelis.

In their criticism of the Supreme Court, Palestinian Israelis point to a 2021 decision to uphold a contentious law that defines the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, a law they claim discriminates against minorities. They say the court generally permits Israel to build on occupied land and regularly allows Israel to demolish the homes of Palestinian attackers.

Still, as a minority, they could have even more to lose were Israel to become more illiberal, said Muhammed Khalaily, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank.

Existing protections could be threatened. A senior member of Netanyahu’s government, for instance, once called for segregated maternity wards.

That grim potential future hasn’t been enough to draw them into the protests.

Having watched their own rights attacked over the years, some in the community feel a sense of betrayal that Jewish Israelis never rallied against those injustices with the same fervor they have exhibited over the last three months.

“Where were you? Where were you during our struggle?” asked Oraby, the activist.

Protest organizer Shir Nosatzki said she recognized the complexities keeping Palestinian Israelis away, but added the movement has reached out to the community repeatedly and has had a growing number of Palestinians speak at the protests.

“There is no other group in Israeli society that’s been the target of so much effort to rope it into the protest,” said Nosatzki, who also heads a group fostering Jewish-Arab political partnerships.

But the reality is less welcoming for some. Former military officials have been constant presences, boasting of their battle achievements against Palestinians and others, claims that are painful for Palestinian Israelis to hear.

A small contingent of left-wing Israelis who oppose the occupation has been ostracized by other protesters for waving the Palestinian flag and trying to raise the Palestinian issue in the protests, for fear that it might push more nationalist Israelis away or be used by opponents to smear the protests as a cover for radical leftists.

The issue did elbow its way in after a rampage by West Bank Jewish settlers through a Palestinian town, Hawara, and what critics said was a muted response to it by Israeli security services. Protesters shouted at police: “Where were you in Hawara?” That became a recurring chant against the heightened police presence throughout the protests.

Some Palestinians support attending the protests, if only as a platform to share their perspective. Others have tried to piggyback on the demonstrations, creating their own movement demanding Israel treat all citizens equally.

Reem Hazzan, a political activist, said she accepted an invitation to speak at a protest last month in the northern city of Haifa but backed out at the last minute after she said organizers asked for changes to her speech, saying it was not the right tone for the demonstration. Nosatzki said all speakers submit their speeches in for review, which tends to cause tensions.

“It is a struggle that is lacking when it doesn’t discuss the root of the problems,” Hazzan said. “The real invitation for Arab citizens will be genuine when these protests will come and say, ’Friends, we want to build a future together, without occupation, with peace and with equality.'”

World

A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Thursday, March...
Associated Press

Asia stocks mostly rise after Wall St rally, bank fears ease

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday following a rally on Wall Street as worries over banks following the collapses of several lenders in recent weeks receded. Forceful actions by regulators have helped to calm markets as investors have turned their focus to how central banks might adjust their interest rate policies to […]
1 day ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a medal to a servicewoman in Okhtyrka in the Sumy ...
Associated Press

Ukraine by rail: Inside Zelenskyy’s efforts to buoy a nation

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The caravan of unmarked vehicles tears across the muddy grass next to the playground. On the merry-go-round, the children stop swinging and spinning. The curious — parents and other residents of this southeastern town — gather around. Car doors swing open, and heavily armed security guards in battlefield fatigues spill out. […]
1 day ago
Alexei Moskalyov sits in a courtroom in Yefremov, Tula region, some 300 kilometers (186 miles) sout...
Associated Press

EU slams prison term for Russian father in antiwar art case

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s prosecution of a single father whose daughter drew an antiwar sketch at school elicited outrage from the European Union on Wednesday, even as the man, who fled house arrest before the verdict was announced, remained at large. Alexei Moskalyov was convicted of discrediting the Russian army and sentenced to two […]
1 day ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waves goodbye after an interview with The Associated Press ...
Associated Press

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy is ‘ready’ for Chinese leader to visit

ON A TRAIN FROM SUMY TO KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president invited his powerful Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to visit the war-torn nation, saying they haven’t been in contact since the war began and he is “ready to see him here.” “I want to speak with him,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on […]
1 day ago
A woman walks past a logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, March 24,...
Associated Press

US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse violated a plea agreement with U.S. authorities by failing to report secret offshore accounts that wealthy Americans used to avoid paying taxes, U.S. lawmakers said Wednesday, releasing a two-year investigation that detailed the role employees at the embattled Swiss bank had in aiding tax evasion by clients. The U.S. Senate […]
1 day ago
A currency trader works near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), cen...
Associated Press

Stocks rally on Wall Street as bank fears ease further

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying Wednesday as Wall Street shakes off more of the fear that dominated it earlier this month. The S&P 500 was 1.3% higher in late trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 273 points, or 0.8%, at 32,667, as of 3:15 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Israel’s Palestinians mostly sit out democracy protests