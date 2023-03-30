Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

Man chokes teenage girl, tries to kiss her at Lacey bus stop

Mar 30, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:17 pm
Intercity Transit bus in Olympia (Photo from Flickr @Intercity Transit Advantage)...
Intercity Transit bus in Olympia (Photo from Flickr @Intercity Transit Advantage)
(Photo from Flickr @Intercity Transit Advantage)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A teenage girl reported to Lacey police that while she was waiting for a bus, a man assaulted her. The man had been released from jail three days earlier, according to police.

According to the Lacey Police Department, the girl reported that a man sat “uncomfortably” close to her while she waited for the bus.

Shortly after, he tried talking to her, lunged at her, wrapped his hand around her neck, restricting her airway, and tried to kiss her.

The girl was able to get away from the man and screamed, prompting the man to run away. Lacey detectives investigated the issue and identified the man, who had just been released from jail three days prior.

Wednesday morning, officers found the man and arrested him. He was booked into the King County Jail for assault with sexual motivation.

Driver performs CPR on pedestrian hit and killed on Aurora Avenue

All lanes of northbound Aurora Avenue through Shoreline between N 165th and N 170th Street are back open after a death investigation had them shut down for hours early Thursday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office found the driver of a car performing CPR on a pedestrian. Deputies took over life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the pedestrian died from his injuries.

Police said the pedestrian was walking along Aurora Avenue when he was hit.

Investigators said there is no indication of drugs or alcohol involved in the crash. The driver of the car is cooperating with police, and no charges have been filed against them at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Renton police seize more than $400,000 in drugs, cash from stolen car tracked with “OnStar”

Renton Police made a big drug bust after finding a stolen car that was being tracked by “On-Star.”

On March 14, the Renton Police Department said officers were sent to an occupied stolen car that was being tracked with OnStar, and once police arrived, they arrested the occupants.

Once the registered owners of the stolen vehicle gave consent to search the vehicle where they found:

  • $360,174 in cash
  • Methamphetamine — 306.74 grams, street value of $12,270
  • Cocaine – 18.19 grams, street value of $1,819
  • Heroin – 216.34 grams, street value of $21,634
  • Fentanyl Pills – 906.5 pills, street value of $9,065
  • Fentanyl Powder – 67.10 grams, street value of $6,710
  • Amphetamine – 6.27 grams and seven pills, street value of $691

The total street value of the drugs seized was $52,188.60.

Police said the suspects were involved in an earlier drug bust in December in Renton. Police also stated both investigations are ongoing, and no more information will be released at this time.

Man arrested for threatening man with baseball bat in Pioneer Square

Seattle Police said a man used a baseball bat to threaten another man near Pioneer Square Wednesday morning.

At about 11:40 a.m., officers were flagged down near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and James Street by a 44-year-old man who said another man had threatened to kill him with a bat.

The bat had the words, “mac attack,” along the side.

Police arrested the suspect after reviewing footage of the incident and booked him into jail.

Crime Blotter

Fremont cannabis...
L.B. Gilbert

Thieves drive car into front of Fremont cannabis shop

Seattle Police Department officers responded to a call that three men had broken into a cannabis dispensary in Fremont.
2 days ago
retail theft...
L.B. Gilbert

Retail theft sting operation leads to 23 arrests in Gig Harbor

A two-day retail theft sting operation in Gig Harbor ended with 23 people in handcuffs last week after an emphasis patrol.
3 days ago
(Photo from Pierce County Sheriff's Department)...
L.B. Gilbert

‘Shots fired’ after Pierce Co. deputies follow man allegedly holding grenade

A man holding a grenade was confronted by a group of Pierce County Sheriff's deputies Friday afternoon in Midland.
7 days ago
shot in head...
L.B. Gilbert

Woman shot in head on First Hill, suspect arrested

A Seattle woman was shot in the head by another woman on Wednesday evening after an incident on First Hill.
8 days ago
gas works park...
L.B. Gilbert

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Gas Works Park

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers arrived and located two males with gunshot wounds at Gas Works Park Tuesday night. 
9 days ago
crime grenade...
Bill Kaczaraba

Shots fired ends with arrest of man in Whatcom County

Police entered the complex in an armored vehicle and located the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Jeremy Spotted Bear from Bellingham.
10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Man chokes teenage girl, tries to kiss her at Lacey bus stop