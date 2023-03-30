Man chokes teenage girl, tries to kiss her at Lacey bus stop

A teenage girl reported to Lacey police that while she was waiting for a bus, a man assaulted her. The man had been released from jail three days earlier, according to police.

According to the Lacey Police Department, the girl reported that a man sat “uncomfortably” close to her while she waited for the bus.

Shortly after, he tried talking to her, lunged at her, wrapped his hand around her neck, restricting her airway, and tried to kiss her.

The girl was able to get away from the man and screamed, prompting the man to run away. Lacey detectives investigated the issue and identified the man, who had just been released from jail three days prior.

Wednesday morning, officers found the man and arrested him. He was booked into the King County Jail for assault with sexual motivation.

Driver performs CPR on pedestrian hit and killed on Aurora Avenue

All lanes of northbound Aurora Avenue through Shoreline between N 165th and N 170th Street are back open after a death investigation had them shut down for hours early Thursday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office found the driver of a car performing CPR on a pedestrian. Deputies took over life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the pedestrian died from his injuries.

Police said the pedestrian was walking along Aurora Avenue when he was hit.

Investigators said there is no indication of drugs or alcohol involved in the crash. The driver of the car is cooperating with police, and no charges have been filed against them at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Renton police seize more than $400,000 in drugs, cash from stolen car tracked with “OnStar”

Renton Police made a big drug bust after finding a stolen car that was being tracked by “On-Star.”

On March 14, the Renton Police Department said officers were sent to an occupied stolen car that was being tracked with OnStar, and once police arrived, they arrested the occupants.

Once the registered owners of the stolen vehicle gave consent to search the vehicle where they found:

$360,174 in cash

Methamphetamine — 306.74 grams, street value of $12,270

Cocaine – 18.19 grams, street value of $1,819

Heroin – 216.34 grams, street value of $21,634

Fentanyl Pills – 906.5 pills, street value of $9,065

Fentanyl Powder – 67.10 grams, street value of $6,710

Amphetamine – 6.27 grams and seven pills, street value of $691

The total street value of the drugs seized was $52,188.60.

Police said the suspects were involved in an earlier drug bust in December in Renton. Police also stated both investigations are ongoing, and no more information will be released at this time.

Man arrested for threatening man with baseball bat in Pioneer Square

Seattle Police said a man used a baseball bat to threaten another man near Pioneer Square Wednesday morning.

At about 11:40 a.m., officers were flagged down near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and James Street by a 44-year-old man who said another man had threatened to kill him with a bat.

The bat had the words, “mac attack,” along the side.

Police arrested the suspect after reviewing footage of the incident and booked him into jail.