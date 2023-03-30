Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Boston auction of signed Zelenskyy painting to help Ukraine

Mar 30, 2023, 11:38 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOSTON (AP) — An original painting of Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed by the Ukrainian president is being sold at auction, and proceeds from the sale will be used to benefit the nation’s people suffering during its war with Russia.

Bidding on the 40-by-24-inch (101.5-by-61-centimeter) painting by American artist Oleg Jones starts at $50,000, and the goal is to sell it for at least $100,000, Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of auctioneer RR Auction in Boston, said Thursday.

The painting features an image of Zelenskyy against the background of Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag. Several raised stars in the upper left of the piece form a heart around the gold trident from the nation’s coat of arms.

The acrylic paints are coated in resin sprinkled with glass dust, giving it a sparkling effect.

It is signed, in English, “Zelenskyy, Glory to Ukraine.” It’s also signed by the artist.

The auction, which concludes April 12, includes photos of the president signing it in his office.

The proceeds of the auction will benefit the Kyiv-based Dmytro Kasyanenko International Charitable Foundation via U.S.-based The Power of A Dream Foundation and will used for the purchase of medical equipment, tools and medicine for the Ukrainian people, RR Auction said.

“The need for funding these agencies is so great that Zelenskyy took the time to sign this painting amid the incredible stress his country is facing,” Livingston said.

A baseball signed by Zelenskyy sold at auction in May for $50,000, much of which went to provide humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

National News

Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane afte...
Associated Press

Lawyer: Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he's been told that the former president has been indicted in New York.
15 hours ago
FILE - Bill Hurley, of Chesterfield, N.H., fills out his ballot at the Chesterfield, N.H., polling ...
Associated Press

New Hampshire Senate votes to protect presidential primary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s prominent place in the presidential nominating calendar would be enshrined in the state’s constitution under a measure that won unanimous support Thursday in the state Senate. If 60% of the House agrees, voters would be asked in November 2024 whether to add language to the constitution mirroring an existing […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decis...
Associated Press

Ex-Boston officer charged with assaulting cop in Jan. 6 riot

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston police officer was arrested Thursday on charges that he assaulted a police officer after storming the U.S. Capitol with the mob of President Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Joseph Robert Fisher is accused of pushing a chair into a Capitol police officer inside the building as the […]
15 hours ago
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N....
Associated Press

North Dakota governor vetoes transgender pronouns bill

North Dakota’s Republican governor vetoed a bill that would generally prohibit public schools teachers and staff from referring to transgender students by pronouns other than those reflecting the sex assigned to them at birth. Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto on Thursday could be reversed by the state Legislature. If it became law, public school teachers and […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Florida OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill the Legislature sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. The governor said at a suburban Atlanta gun store that he will sign the bill. The Senate passed the bill on a 27-13 vote. It will allow […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami S...
Associated Press

Agreement in place to return Lolita the orca to the Pacific

MIAMI (AP) — An unlikely coalition of a theme park owner, animal rights group and NFL owner-philanthropist announced Thursday that a plan is in place to return Lolita — an orca that has lived in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium for more than 50 years — to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest. “I’m […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Boston auction of signed Zelenskyy painting to help Ukraine