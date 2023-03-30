Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle police look for missing 8-year-old child last seen in Ravenna

Mar 30, 2023, 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:24 pm
missing child...
(Photo from the Seattle Police Department)
(Photo from the Seattle Police Department)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police have an alert out in hopes of finding an 8-year-old who has been missing since about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The child, whose name is Kelly, is described as 4-foot-3, with black hair, and brown eyes.


Kelly was last seen in the Ravenna neighborhood wearing Minecraft pajamas, a gray zip-up jacket with a hood, and black and red shoes.

Seattle Police ask that you please call 911 if you have any information that could help them in reuniting Kelly with their family.

Local News

Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what turned...
Associated Press

Washington man charged in 20-plus ‘swatting’ calls around US

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities on Thursday said they arrested a Washington state man who made more than 20 “swatting” calls around the country and in Canada, prompting real emergency responses to his fake reports of bombs, shootings or other threats. Ashton Connor Garcia, 20, of Bremerton, used voice-over-internet technology to conceal his identity as […]
13 hours ago
capital gains tax budgets...
L.B. Gilbert

McKenna: ‘Courts are not supposed to be policymaking’ in capital gains tax

"Voters of the state have voted no less than 10 times against a progressive income tax, we ought to respect the voter's wishes."
13 hours ago
1929 hudson super six...
Frank Sumrall

Rare vintage car worth $90,000 stolen in Gig Harbor

A rare 1929 Hudson Super Six was stolen in Gig Harbor as state-wide car thefts continue to escalate across the region.
13 hours ago
Intercity Transit bus in Olympia (Photo from Flickr @Intercity Transit Advantage)...
L.B. Gilbert

Man chokes teenage girl, tries to kiss her at Lacey bus stop

A teenage girl reported to Lacey police that while she was waiting for a bus, a man assaulted her. The man was recently released from prison.
13 hours ago
tokitae...
Heather Bosch

Beloved orca will return to Seattle after performing for 50 years

Tokitae was only a few years old when she was captured in the Puget Sound more than 50 years ago when she was shipped to Miami.
13 hours ago
Ship Canal Bridge encampment...
L.B. Gilbert

Ship Canal Bridge encampment clean-up continues despite setbacks

Fencing put up around the encampment has apparently been ripped open on the west side of the Ship Canal Bridge encampment.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Seattle police look for missing 8-year-old child last seen in Ravenna