Seattle police look for missing 8-year-old child last seen in Ravenna

Seattle police have an alert out in hopes of finding an 8-year-old who has been missing since about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The child, whose name is Kelly, is described as 4-foot-3, with black hair, and brown eyes.

MISSING: Kelly, 8 y/o, 4’3”, black hair, and brown eyes. Last seen wearing minecraft flannel pajamas, gray hooded zip-up jacket, and black and red shoes. Last seen at 2400 block of NE 75 ST yesterday, at about 11:00 p.m. Please call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/ncQdIOlHFH — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 30, 2023



Kelly was last seen in the Ravenna neighborhood wearing Minecraft pajamas, a gray zip-up jacket with a hood, and black and red shoes.

Seattle Police ask that you please call 911 if you have any information that could help them in reuniting Kelly with their family.