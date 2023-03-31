Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Jailed ex-elected Vegas official loses bid to get new judge

Mar 30, 2023, 5:52 PM
FILE - Former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Revie...
FILE - Former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, talks to his attorneys during a break in court while waiting for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The former elected official lost his bid to get a new judge in his murder case ahead of trial scheduled in November in the slaying of a Las Vegas investigative journalist. A supervising judge told ex-county administrator of wills and estates Robert Telles on Thursday. March 30, 2023, that Judge Michelle Leavitt will continue to hear Telles' case in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former elected official lost a bid on Thursday to get a new judge to handle his murder case ahead of trial scheduled in November in the slaying of a Las Vegas investigative journalist.

Supervising Clark County District Court Judge Jerry Wiese II told ex-county administrator of wills and estates Robert Telles that he did not find “bias or prejudice” in 30 minutes of pointed questioning that Judge Michelle Leavitt conducted in open court last month before deciding Telles could fire his lawyer and represent himself.

“Usually it is not in the defendant’s best interest to do that,” Wiese said of Telles’ request to face trial without a lawyer.

Telles claimed Leavitt subjected him to “badgering and character attacks” during about 30 minutes of procedurally required questioning, including “accusations of gamesmanship and questions of mental incompetence” that made him look bad in news reports.

“Her prejudicial conduct was central to the prejudicial media stories,” Telles wrote.

Telles is an attorney who handled civil matters, not criminal, before he was elected as a Democrat as Clark County administrator. His license to practice law has been suspended, but he does not have to be an attorney to represent himself.

Telles is accused of fatally stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German last September after German wrote articles critical of Telles and his managerial conduct.

Police and prosecutors say the evidence is strong that Telles killed German, including Telles’ DNA found beneath German’s fingernails.

But police say they haven’t completed their investigation because the Review-Journal obtained a court order blocking investigators from accessing records on German’s cellphone and computer devices.

The newspaper cites concerns about improperly exposing confidential sources and notes. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the state Supreme Court to lift that restriction and the appeal remains pending.

In a new development, a panel of three state high court justices ruled this week that Leavitt can adopt a method suggested by police for a neutral party to screen the records so they can be reviewed by both sides and detectives can proceed.

Leavitt has 20 years’ experience as a criminal judge and specializes in handling murder trials. She submitted a sworn document declaring she has “no actual or implied bias or prejudice against Mr. Telles” and she “will not be swayed by public clamor or fear of criticism.”

Leavitt is due on April 5 to hear Telles’ bid to have the court appoint a “standby” attorney to assist Telles and answer legal questions. Telles, who remains jailed in Las Vegas, also wants the court to order jailers to loosen detention restrictions and provide a better legal research system so he can prepare his defense.

Telles, 46, maintains that he did not kill German. But he would not tell The Associated Press during a Feb. 14 jail interview what he was doing the day German was attacked and killed in a side yard of German’s house. Telles said he wants to testify before a jury.

German, 69, was widely respected in 44 years of reporting on organized crime, government corruption, political scandals and mass shootings — first at the Las Vegas Sun and then at the Review-Journal.

National News

Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane afte...
Associated Press

Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he's been told that the former president has been indicted in New York.
18 hours ago
FILE - Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas attends a board meeting in Los Angeles, Jun...
Associated Press

Longtime LA politician guilty on federal corruption charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A longtime Los Angeles politician was convicted Thursday on federal corruption charges in a scheme in which prosecutors said he promised to help steer a multimillion-dollar government contract to the University of Southern California if his son got a scholarship and a teaching job. Suspended Democratic City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — […]
18 hours ago
FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, ...
Associated Press

California’s Newsom starts tour to boost red-state Democrats

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom dropped $10 million on a new political action committee Thursday, pledging to boost Democrats in the reddest of red states ahead of the 2024 election and what could be a future run for president. Newsom launched the Campaign for Democracy using money left over from his 2022 […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Florida Senate OKs easier path to imposing death penalty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Thursday passed a bill repealing a law requiring a unanimous jury recommendation for the death penalty, a reaction to the life sentence handed to the man who massacred 17 people at a Parkland high school. The bill passed on a 29-10 vote and will allow the death […]
18 hours ago
FILE - President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 202...
Associated Press

Trump indictment live updates: Latest news, developments

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the first ever criminal case against a former president, Donald Trump has been indicted on charges involving payments made during his 2016 campaign to quash claims of two extramarital affairs. Prosecutors in New York focused on money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep the […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Bill to criminalize help for Idaho minors’ abortions passes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would criminalize helping minors obtain an abortion without parental consent won final passage in Idaho’s legislature on Thursday and is headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Brad Little. The measure would be the first of its kind in the U.S. It seeks to restrict travel by creating […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Jailed ex-elected Vegas official loses bid to get new judge