Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2 killed, 5 wounded in shooting outside Memphis restaurant

Mar 30, 2023, 9:26 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two men were killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting outside a restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, police said Thursday.

Police said two people were arrested Thursday after the shooting that authorities said began with an altercation inside Privé restaurant and nightclub.

Preliminary information provided by police showed one man was found dead at the location of Wednesday night’s shooting and another man died at a hospital.

Four men and one woman, ages 25 to 35, were wounded and went to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

One of those arrested was charged with murder, and the other was charged with attempted murder, police told media outlets. The suspects were not immediately identified.

National News

FILE - Executive Secretary of the West African countries Mohamed Ibn Chambas attends a media confer...
Associated Press

Climate, coups risk African goal of silencing guns by 2030

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The goal of silencing the guns in Africa this decade is being challenged by climate change, terrorism, coups and the continent’s history, the head of the African Union initiative told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday. Attaining the goal is at risk even after the date was pushed back once to […]
20 hours ago
Court officers stand guard outside the Manhattan criminal courts building, Thursday, March 30, 2023...
Associated Press

Trump’s indictment, long expected, still stuns at NYC court

NEW YORK (AP) — If you didn’t know what you were looking for, you might’ve missed it. Even then, it was hard to know at the moment that history was unfolding before your eyes. Donald Trump’s indictment, the first of a former U.S. president, was quietly brought to the clerk’s office at the Manhattan criminal […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

2 police officers and a suspect wounded in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two officers and a man with a gun were wounded in a shooting in Memphis on Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at about 7:30 p.m. when all three were shot, the Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. The officers and the […]
20 hours ago
FILE - San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, is seen Friday, Nov. 1, 2013 in San Diego. A la...
Associated Press

San Diego County supervisor to resign after assault lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The chair of San Diego County’s board of supervisors said he will resign amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a government employee, completing a swift and shocking fall for a decorated Marine combat veteran whose star rose with his Democratic Party’s ascendancy in the nation’s eighth-largest city. Nathan Fletcher, who defected […]
20 hours ago
This photo released by the Bolingbrook Police Department shows 17-year old Bryion Montgomery, who w...
Associated Press

Suburban Chicago teen told he’s indicted on 3 murder charges

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago teen accused of fatally shooting his 17-year-old girlfriend, a 9-year-old girl and the child’s father was told Thursday a grand jury has indicted him on three charges of first-degree murder. Byrion Montgomery, 17, of Bolingbrook, went before a Will County judge and was informed that the grand jury […]
20 hours ago
FILE - Brian Walshe listens during his arraignment on Jan. 18, 2023, at Quincy District Court in Qu...
Associated Press

Missing Massachusetts woman’s husband indicted for murder

COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been indicted in the death of his wife who has not been seen since Jan. 1, a top prosecutor said Thursday. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey said Brian Walshe, 47, has been charged with first-degree murder as well as misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
2 killed, 5 wounded in shooting outside Memphis restaurant