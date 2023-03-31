Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Court to weigh Baldwin codefendant’s plea on weapons charge

Mar 30, 2023, 10:06 PM
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin spea...
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. A judge is scheduled to resolve a weapons-related charge against a codefendant in the case against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal. Prosecutors have proposed plea agreement with safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls regarding his involvement in the western movie "Rust" and the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge is scheduled to resolve a weapons-related charge Friday against a codefendant in the case against actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set.

Prosecutors announced in January a proposed plea agreement with safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls regarding his responsibilities in the Western movie “Rust” and the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Halls has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of negligent or unsafe use of a deadly weapon, pending a court review of the plea proposal. Complete terms of the agreement have not been made public.

Halls is likely to be sentenced Friday if State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer authorizes the plea agreement.

Baldwin and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter that carry a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and fines.

Hutchins died shortly after she was shot Oct. 21, 2021, during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe. Baldwin was pointing a pistol being used in the production at Hutchins when the weapon went off and a single live round killed her and wounded director Joel Souza.

In separate regulatory proceedings, workplace safety authorities have asserted Halls shared responsibility for identifying and correcting any hazardous conditions related to firearms safety in the movie’s production. They contend Halls handed Baldwin the revolver that was loaded with what were assumed to be dummy rounds.

A weekslong preliminary hearing in May will decide whether evidence against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed is sufficient to proceed to trial.

Santa Fe’s district attorney this week appointed two special prosecutors, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

The original special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, resigned in the wake of missteps in the filing of initial charges against Baldwin and objections that Reeb’s role as a state legislator created conflicting responsibilities.

National News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign r...
Associated Press

Trump’s indictment in New York: Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has become the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime, the culmination of a political rise defined by unprecedented scandal. The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his […]
22 hours ago
Associated Press

Conservative media figures leap to Donald Trump’s defense

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative media figures leaped to Donald Trump’s defense with apocalyptic language Thursday, claiming the former president was being unfairly persecuted by a Manhattan grand jury’s indictment and predicting his 2024 bid for the White House would get a boost from his perceived martyrdom. “This is totally unacceptable and a disgrace to […]
22 hours ago
FILE - Executive Secretary of the West African countries Mohamed Ibn Chambas attends a media confer...
Associated Press

Climate, coups risk African goal of silencing guns by 2030

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The goal of silencing the guns in Africa this decade is being challenged by climate change, terrorism, coups and the continent’s history, the head of the African Union initiative told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday. Attaining the goal is at risk even after the date was pushed back once to […]
22 hours ago
Court officers stand guard outside the Manhattan criminal courts building, Thursday, March 30, 2023...
Associated Press

Trump’s indictment, long expected, still stuns at NYC court

NEW YORK (AP) — If you didn’t know what you were looking for, you might’ve missed it. Even then, it was hard to know at the moment that history was unfolding before your eyes. Donald Trump’s indictment, the first of a former U.S. president, was quietly brought to the clerk’s office at the Manhattan criminal […]
22 hours ago
Associated Press

2 police officers and a suspect wounded in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two officers and a man with a gun were wounded in a shooting in Memphis on Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at about 7:30 p.m. when all three were shot, the Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. The officers and the […]
22 hours ago
FILE - San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, is seen Friday, Nov. 1, 2013 in San Diego. A la...
Associated Press

San Diego County supervisor to resign after assault lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The chair of San Diego County’s board of supervisors said he will resign amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a government employee, completing a swift and shocking fall for a decorated Marine combat veteran whose star rose with his Democratic Party’s ascendancy in the nation’s eighth-largest city. Nathan Fletcher, who defected […]
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Court to weigh Baldwin codefendant’s plea on weapons charge