Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Charles III heads to Hamburg on last leg of 1st foreign trip

Mar 31, 2023, 1:28 AM | Updated: 3:42 am
King Charles III of Great Britain, right, leaves the Brodowin ecovillage in the rain, Germany, Thur...
King Charles III of Great Britain, right, leaves the Brodowin ecovillage in the rain, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. A heavy thunderstorm with lightning and thunder upset the strict protocol of the royal visit to the in Brandenburg. (Jens Buettner/DPA via AP, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Jens Buettner/DPA via AP, Pool)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BERLIN (AP) — King Charles III boarded a carriage, though not the horse-drawn kind, for the final leg of his three-day trip to Germany, traveling by train from Berlin to the port city of Hamburg, where he planned to remember pivotal events from World War II.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier accompanied Charles and Camlla, the queen consort, on the two-hour high-speed train journey from the capital.

The couple landed Wednesday in Berlin for Charles’ first foreign trip as king. Steinmeier greeted them at the Brandenburg Gate with full military honors and later hosted a banquet in their honor.

On Thursday, Charles became tried his hand at making cheese.

Charles’ trip is part of a carefully calibrated effort by the British government to mend frayed ties with its continental partners after the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

Charles originally planned to visit France first, but anti-government protests in the country led both governments to postpone that part of his trip. The new itinerary put the focus on Germany, where Charles has family roots and the royals have long been the subject of fascination.

In Hamburg, the royal couple are scheduled to visit a memorial to the Kindertransporte, or children’s transports, that resulted in more than 10,000 Jewish children receiving refuge from Nazi Germany in the U.K. 85 years ago.

Charles and Camilla also are set to lay a wreath at the remains of St. Nikolai church to commemorate the more than 30,000 people, mostly German civilians, who were killed in Operation Gomorrah, the Allied bombing of Hamburg in July 1943.

A boat trip and a farewell reception involving musical performances, including by a Beatles cover band and a sea shanty group, will round off the king’s visit.

While the royal couple have been warmly received in Germany, the weather has proved a problem. On Thursday, Charles was caught in a spring downpour. For Friday, police in Hamburg predicted traffic delays and “typical British weather” — a roundabout reference to rain.

World

People gather their belongings from the building which was destroyed as a result of Russian strike ...
Associated Press

Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia used its long-range arsenal to bombard anew several areas of Ukraine on Friday, killing at least two civilians and damaging homes as Ukrainians commemorated the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Bucha, a town near Kyiv, stands as a symbol of the atrocities the Russian […]
4 hours ago
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securiti...
Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St up ahead of US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Friday ahead of a United States inflation update traders hope might prompt the Federal Reserve to ease plans for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices declined. Wall Street rose Thursday as worries about the global financial system eased following […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Members of exiled Chinese church detained in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — More than 60 members of a Chinese Christian church have been detained in Thailand, supporters said Friday, raising fears they may be returned to their home country, where they face possible persecution. Deana Brown, one of two American supporters detained along with the church members, told The Associated Press that Thai […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

US Mideast envoy hopeful Saudi-Iran détente will help region

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The Biden administration is hopeful that warming ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will help deescalate conflicts and crises across the Middle East, a senior U.S. diplomat said Thursday. The détente between the two regional heavyweights could help bring Yemen’s nine-year civil war to an end, Barbara Leaf said. Earlier this […]
1 day ago
FILE - Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik speaks during a news conference after claiming victory in ...
Associated Press

Blinken compares Bosnia Serb leader to Putin

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has compared the policies of the Bosnia Serb separatist leader to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin following his moves to curb dissent and LGBTQ rights. Blinken tweeted late Wednesday that “Milorad Dodik’s attacks on basic rights and freedoms in Republika Srpska show he is […]
1 day ago
FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday,...
Associated Press

Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will continue to give the U.S. advance notice about its missile tests despite suspending the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two countries, a top Russian diplomat said Thursday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov’s statement reversed one he made Wednesday, when he said Moscow had halted all information exchanges with […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Charles III heads to Hamburg on last leg of 1st foreign trip