Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit slashing 85% of its workforce

Mar 31, 2023, 4:34 AM
FILE - A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 aircraft named Cosmic Girl prepares to land back at Mojave Air...
FILE - A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 aircraft named Cosmic Girl prepares to land back at Mojave Air and Space Port in the desert north of Los Angeles Monday, May 25, 2020. Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit is slashing 85% of its workforce, Friday, March 31, 2023, after running into problems with funding less than four months after a mission of the satellite launching company failed. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Matt Hartman)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is letting go of almost its entire work force with the satellite launch company finding it difficult to secure funding three months after a failed mission.

The company, headquartered in Long Beach, California, will cut 675 jobs, about 85% of its workforce, according to a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier this month Virgin Orbit said that it was pausing all operations amid reports of possible job cuts. At the time the company confirmed that it was putting all work on hold, but didn’t say for how long.

In January, a mission by Virgin Orbit to launch the first satellites into orbit from Europe failed after a rocket’s upper stage prematurely shut down. It was a setback in the United Kingdom which had hoped that the launch from Cornwall in southwest England would mark the beginning of more commercial opportunities for the U.K. space industry.

The company said in February that an investigation found that its rocket’s fuel filter had become dislodged, causing an engine to become overheated and other components to malfunction over the Atlantic Ocean.

Virgin Orbit has completed four successful satellite launches so far from California for a mix of commercial and U.S. government defense uses.

Virgin Orbit said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the job cuts will occur in all areas of the company.

It expects about $15.5 million in charges related to the job cuts, with the majority of the charges taking place in the first quarter. The company anticipates $8.8 million in severance payments and employee benefits costs and $6.5 million in other employee-related costs.

Virgin Orbit anticipates the job cuts being mostly complete by Monday.

Virgin Orbit, which is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, was founded in 2017 by British billionaire Richard Branson to target the market for launching small satellites into space. Its LauncherOne rockets are launched from the air from modified Virgin passenger planes, allowing the company to operate more flexibly than using fixed launch sites.

National News

FILE - Debris is strewn about tornado damaged homes, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss....
Associated Press

Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Meteorologists are urging people in parts of the Midwest and southern U.S. to be ready Friday for dangerous weather including tornadoes, saying the conditions are similar to those a week ago that unleashed a devastating twister that killed at least 21 people in Mississippi. An outbreak of severe thunderstorms has the […]
1 day ago
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin spea...
Associated Press

Court to weigh Baldwin codefendant’s plea on weapons charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge is scheduled to resolve a weapons-related charge Friday against a codefendant in the case against actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set. Prosecutors announced in January a proposed plea agreement with safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls regarding his […]
1 day ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign r...
Associated Press

Trump’s indictment in New York: Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has become the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime, the culmination of a political rise defined by unprecedented scandal. The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Conservative media figures leap to Donald Trump’s defense

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative media figures leaped to Donald Trump’s defense with apocalyptic language Thursday, claiming the former president was being unfairly persecuted by a Manhattan grand jury’s indictment and predicting his 2024 bid for the White House would get a boost from his perceived martyrdom. “This is totally unacceptable and a disgrace to […]
1 day ago
FILE - Executive Secretary of the West African countries Mohamed Ibn Chambas attends a media confer...
Associated Press

Climate, coups risk African goal of silencing guns by 2030

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The goal of silencing the guns in Africa this decade is being challenged by climate change, terrorism, coups and the continent’s history, the head of the African Union initiative told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday. Attaining the goal is at risk even after the date was pushed back once to […]
1 day ago
Court officers stand guard outside the Manhattan criminal courts building, Thursday, March 30, 2023...
Associated Press

Trump’s indictment, long expected, still stuns at NYC court

NEW YORK (AP) — If you didn’t know what you were looking for, you might’ve missed it. Even then, it was hard to know at the moment that history was unfolding before your eyes. Donald Trump’s indictment, the first of a former U.S. president, was quietly brought to the clerk’s office at the Manhattan criminal […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit slashing 85% of its workforce