Win Tickets to Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band!

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Ringo Starr & His All-Starr band at Chateau Ste. Michelle on June 4, 2023! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here

Enter below starting Monday, April 3, 2023, through Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.