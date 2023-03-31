Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Minneapolis leaders approve agreement to revamp policing

Mar 31, 2023, 8:15 AM
FILE - A small group of protesters marches after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin wa...
FILE - A small group of protesters marches after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, on June 25, 2021, in downtown Minneapolis. The Minneapolis City Council is set to hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss a potential settlement in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights over the city’s policing practices following the murder of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council on Friday approved an agreement with the state to revamp policing, nearly three years after a city officer killed George Floyd.

City officials agreed to negotiate an agreement after the Department of Human Rights issued a blistering report last year that said the police department had engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade. The City Council approved the court-enforceable settlement Friday.

The state agency launched its investigation shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes, disregarding the Black man’s fading pleas that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked mass protests that spread around the world. It forced a national reckoning on racial injustice and compelled the Minneapolis Police Department to begin an overhaul.

Chauvin was later convicted of murder. He and three other officers who were at the scene are now serving prison terms.

The U.S. Department of Justice is still investigating whether Minneapolis police engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination, and that investigation could lead to a separate consent decree with the city.

The state settlement, which still requires court approval, runs over 130 pages. It contains sections governing the use of force; stops, searches and arrests; the use of body-worn and dashboard cameras; training; officer wellness; responding to mental health and behavioral crises; and others. It requires the appointment of an independent evaluator to monitor compliance.

National News

A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park ...
Associated Press

Towering Monument Valley buttes display sunset spectacle

MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah (AP) — A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation along the Arizona and Utah border. Twice a year, in late March and mid-September, spectators, photographers and videographers get a visual treat. As the sun sinks, the West Mitten Butte’s shadow […]
11 hours ago
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the Lefortovsky court to...
Associated Press

Journal reporter’s arrest threatens reporting from Russia

NEW YORK (AP) — The arrest of a Wall Street Journal reporter on espionage charges in Russia has news organizations based outside the country weighing for the second time in a year whether the risks of reporting there during wartime are too great. The Journal and other news outlets continued to press Friday for the […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Kentucky state Sen. Stephen West talks about a medical marijuana bill during a House Committ...
Associated Press

Beshear signs bipartisan bills, with campaign looming

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear joined with Republican lawmakers as he signed historic measures Friday that will sports wagering in Kentucky, calling it an example of divided government working to get the “tough things” done that voters want. Facing a reelection campaign that soon will intensify, the governor celebrated with GOP sponsors […]
11 hours ago
CORRECTS LAST NAME TO LUBAS - Brig. Gen. John Lubas address the press in regards to the Black Hawk ...
Associated Press

Probe of deadly Black Hawk crash underway in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A special military investigative team is on the scene of a Black Hawk helicopters that killed nine people in southwestern Kentucky, but weather conditions have slowed the early work, Army officials said. The team of about eight members from Fort Rucker, Alabama, arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. Thursday night […]
11 hours ago
This photo provided by Aaron Paz shows Patricia Borges at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., on...
Associated Press

Factory explosion survivor, on fire, fell into chocolate vat

A woman pulled alive from the rubble of a Pennsylvania chocolate factory after an explosion that killed seven co-workers says her arm caught fire as flames engulfed the building — and then she fell through the floor into a vat of liquid chocolate. The dark liquid extinguished her blazing arm, but Patricia Borges wound up […]
11 hours ago
FILE A general view of the pre-trial detention center "Lefortovo" in Moscow on Saturday, Dec. 9, 20...
Associated Press

Moscow prison for US reporter was used in Stalin’s purges

Lefortovo prison, where American journalist Evan Gershkovich has been jailed on espionage charges, dates from the czarist era and has been a terrifying symbol of repression since Soviet times. The inconspicuous, pale yellow complex in eastern Moscow was built as a military penitentiary in 1881 and was used for low-ranking convicts sentenced to relatively short […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Minneapolis leaders approve agreement to revamp policing