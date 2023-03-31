Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

District sued over axing of student paper after LGBTQ issue

Mar 31, 2023, 8:52 AM
FILE - Former Viking Saga student newspaper staff members Marcus Pennell, left, and Emma Smith disp...
FILE - Former Viking Saga student newspaper staff members Marcus Pennell, left, and Emma Smith display a pride flag outside of Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., July 20, 2022. A former high school journalist is suing the Nebraska school district that last year shut down the school newspaper after it published an LGBTQ-focused edition. The federal lawsuit filed Friday, March 31, 2023, names Grand Island Northwest Public Schools and its superintendent. It claims the shutdown of the student paper at Northwest High School was unconstitutional. (McKenna Lamoree/The Independent via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(McKenna Lamoree/The Independent via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former high school journalist and the Nebraska High School Press Association sued Friday over a school district’s shutdown of the school newspaper after it published an LGBTQ-focused edition.

The federal lawsuit claims Grand Island Northwest Public Schools and its superintendent violated the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment in May when it bring the newspaper back in digital form.

“It is hard to find words for what it felt like watching people who were supposed to be supporting our education instead silence us for covering issues impacting our lives,” Marcus Pennell, the former student suing the district, said in a statement. “I was crushed.”

An email message left with the school district’s superintendent, Jeffrey Edwards, was not immediately returned. Edwards last year called the shutdown “an administrative decision.”

Saga newspaper staff were informed of the newspaper’s elimination three days after printing of the June edition, which included an article titled, “Pride and prejudice: LGBTQIA+,” on the origins of Pride Month and the history of homophobia. It also included an editorial opposing a Florida law, dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay,” that bans some lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity and

A May 22 email from a school employee canceling the paper’s printing services said it was “because the school board and superintendent are unhappy with the last issue’s editorial content.” Some school board members publicly stated their objection to the Saga’s LGBTQ content.

The lawsuit also states that Pennell, who is transgender, was told in March 2022 that he and others could use only names assigned to them at birth in their bylines and that they could not list their pronouns.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the district violated the law as well as unspecified damages. Grand Island is a city of about 52,300 residents about 150 miles (241 kilometers) west of Omaha.

National News

This photo provided by the St. Petersburg, Fla., Police Department shows 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, ...
Associated Press

Search on for Florida toddler after mother found slain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Searchers combed the area around a Florida apartment complex Friday for a missing 2-year-old boy whose mother was found slain in their apartment, police said. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said the boy’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, is considered a “person of interest” in the killing of the mother, […]
12 hours ago
A fishing boat enters the Manasquan Inlet in Manasquan N.J. on Sept. 11, 2019 after returning from ...
Associated Press

Report by feds, anglers cites offshore wind impacts on fish

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A joint study by two federal government scientific agencies and the commercial fishing industry documents numerous impacts that offshore wind power projects have on fish and marine mammals, including noise, vibration, electromagnetic fields and heat transfer that could alter the marine environment. It comes as the offshore wind industry is […]
12 hours ago
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. The indic...
Associated Press

Worries grow that Trump indictment will eclipse other probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The indictment against former President Donald Trump involving a payoff to suppress claims of an extramarital sexual encounter is raising concerns that it could undermine public confidence in what democracy experts view as far more important investigations. Trump is facing fake electors from battleground states and his role in the events that […]
12 hours ago
Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March 31, ...
Associated Press

Rallies hope to build support for transgender amid backlash

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Hundreds of young people gathered on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse on Friday as part of a nationwide series of events to build support for transgender rights amid what they denounced as an increasingly hostile climate. Chanting, “We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it!” many draped themselves in pride […]
12 hours ago
FILE - An anti-abortion advocate along with abortion rights advocates hold up signs during the Emer...
Associated Press

New Mexico Supreme Court blocks local abortion ordinances

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court blocked local anti-abortion ordinances Friday pending the outcome of a case centered on constitutional rights to equal protection and due process. The ruling granted a request by Democratic state Attorney General Raúl Torrez and follows the state’s recent adoption of a new abortion rights bill […]
12 hours ago
A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park ...
Associated Press

Towering Monument Valley buttes display sunset spectacle

MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah (AP) — A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation along the Arizona and Utah border. Twice a year, in late March and mid-September, spectators, photographers and videographers get a visual treat. As the sun sinks, the West Mitten Butte’s shadow […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
District sued over axing of student paper after LGBTQ issue