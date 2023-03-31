Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Locals and tourists visit the UW for blooming cherry blossoms

Mar 31, 2023, 9:44 AM
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Cherry blossoms or sakura’s have yet again lined the Quad at The University of Washington. It draws locals and tourists, and even pets to come out and see the blooms! Timing the bloom is key and for some, coordinating outfits for a cherry blossom photo shoot is half the fun!

“Every year we love the flowers and when we came from Nepal we came during March and April and so all of our friends nearby recommended us to come here. We are just going to make Tik Tok’s and walk around, and send pictures to friends and family.” Sisters, Tenjin and Tasjering Tamang said.

It’s a tradition many have kept in their family, whether they were once a UW student, or just want their children to experience the blooms yearly. Former student Amanda Dannaker has come back to see the blossoms for the last 20 years… This time with her baby, Hadi.

“Well it’s very exciting to bring my baby here, I used to go to school here like 20 years ago, this is her first time and I’m so excited because it’s such an important thing for me here every year,” Dannaker said.

The local businesses have also embraced the cherry blossom season! Yasuaki Saito, owner, and operator of Saint Bread has fond memories of growing up in Japan with Sakura’s playing a big role in his life.

“We’re all doing something special, something specific, ours is a take on a cream bun you find in Japan, but in the shape of an Italian cream bun. It’s infused with Sakura, which is special to me I’m Japanese American and my father always had Sakura in the house when I was growing up.” Saito said.

You need to be quick if you want a Sakura bun! This popular business has lines forming as soon as they open. The buns are available from 11 a.m. to when they sell out, Saito says that’s usually around 12 p.m.

Head down to UW, check out the beautiful blooms, and immerse yourself in the culture with sweet treats, and drinks from over 100 participating businesses!

Local News

intersection...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle reaches settlement for motorcyclist killed at ‘notoriously dangerous intersection’

The City of Seattle has settled a lawsuit with the family of a man who was hit and killed in a "notoriously dangerous intersection" in Wedgewood.
10 hours ago
insulin...
Lisa Brooks

Monthly $35 insulin cap made permanent by WA state Legislature

People with diabetes in Washington state can rest assured the cost of their life-saving insulin will continue to be capped at $35 a month.
10 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News

‘I’m worried for my kids education’: Olympia School District making major budget cuts

The Olympia School District joins with several districts across the state, forced to make budget cuts for the upcoming school year.
10 hours ago
File - People shop at an Apple store in the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jerse...
Associated Press

A key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slowed in February

The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed's yearlong effort to cool price pressures through steadily higher interest rates.
10 hours ago
police lights distracted drivers shooting...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle police found missing 8-year-old child safe

Seattle police have an alert out in hopes of finding an 8-year-old who has been missing since about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
1 day ago
Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane afte...
Associated Press

Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender early next week

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he's been told that the former president has been indicted in New York.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Locals and tourists visit the UW for blooming cherry blossoms