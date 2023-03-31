Locals and tourists visit the UW for blooming cherry blossoms

Cherry blossoms or sakura’s have yet again lined the Quad at The University of Washington. It draws locals and tourists, and even pets to come out and see the blooms! Timing the bloom is key and for some, coordinating outfits for a cherry blossom photo shoot is half the fun!

“Every year we love the flowers and when we came from Nepal we came during March and April and so all of our friends nearby recommended us to come here. We are just going to make Tik Tok’s and walk around, and send pictures to friends and family.” Sisters, Tenjin and Tasjering Tamang said.

It’s a tradition many have kept in their family, whether they were once a UW student, or just want their children to experience the blooms yearly. Former student Amanda Dannaker has come back to see the blossoms for the last 20 years… This time with her baby, Hadi.

“Well it’s very exciting to bring my baby here, I used to go to school here like 20 years ago, this is her first time and I’m so excited because it’s such an important thing for me here every year,” Dannaker said.

The local businesses have also embraced the cherry blossom season! Yasuaki Saito, owner, and operator of Saint Bread has fond memories of growing up in Japan with Sakura’s playing a big role in his life.

“We’re all doing something special, something specific, ours is a take on a cream bun you find in Japan, but in the shape of an Italian cream bun. It’s infused with Sakura, which is special to me I’m Japanese American and my father always had Sakura in the house when I was growing up.” Saito said.

You need to be quick if you want a Sakura bun! This popular business has lines forming as soon as they open. The buns are available from 11 a.m. to when they sell out, Saito says that’s usually around 12 p.m.

Head down to UW, check out the beautiful blooms, and immerse yourself in the culture with sweet treats, and drinks from over 100 participating businesses!