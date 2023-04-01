Man arrested after police respond to shooting near Milwaukee Park in Pacific

One man was arrested after another man was injured in a shooting near Milwaukee Park in Pacific on Friday afternoon, the Pacific Police Department announced.

According to police, officers were called to an area near the park at 522 Milwaukee Blvd. S. for a shooting around 2:45 p.m. With help from the Federal Way Police Department, the King County Sheriff’s Office, and a Seattle Police Department K-9 Unit, officers found a 28-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was treated by members of the Valley Regional Fire Authority before being taken to Harborview Medical Center. According to police, the man underwent surgeries and is expected to be ok.

Police’s investigation led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man who was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and other firearms-related offenses.

Police do not yet know the relationship between the suspect and the victim.